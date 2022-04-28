Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] State report suggests Albuquerque Public Schools cut costs, combine classes – A warning from the state to New Mexico’s largest school district; cut jobs and consolidate classes. Those are just some of the changes the Legislative Finance Committee is recommending that Albuquerque Public Schools adopt. This is in response to a drop in enrollment and budget issues. The reports says a 17% drop in enrollment over the last decade is due to declining birth rates, increased enrollment at charter schools and the effects of the pandemic. APS says it has already eliminated some vacant positions. The report also says the learning gas was highest among low income youth and that the district should focus resources there.

[2] Volunteers helping New Mexicans still displaced from homes because of fires – Hundreds of New Mexicans are still living in evacuation shelters, unable to return to their homes because of wildfires ripping though their community. The Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak fires combined and is now burning more than 60,000 acres. Volunteers are delivering food and other necessities to those affected by the fires. One family KRQE News 13 spoke to was evacuated form their home in Encinal, near Mora, almost a week ago.

[3] Winds pick up, air dries leading to higher fire threat – Thursday morning is cool and quiet across the state. Temperatures have fallen back into the 30s and 20s for northwest New Mexico and southern Colorado. Thursday will be hot, dry and windy. Highs will climb into the 70s, 80s and 90s, all moisture will be pushed to Texas by dry southwesterly winds. The winds will pick up during the afternoon, up to around 20-30 mph, and gusts up to 30-40 mph. Fire danger will be high, and red flag warnings will be in effect across the state.

[4] Sentencing scheduled for woman in Victoria Martens murder – Jessica Kelley will be sentenced for her role in the death on Victoria Martens. Kelley is expected face 44 years after as part of a plea deal. Kelley, her cousin, Fabian Gonzales and Victoria’s mother, Michelle Martens were arrested in 2016. The 10-year-old was murdered and dismembered at her westside Albuquerque apartment. As part of the plea deal, Kelley would testify against Gonzales.

[5] Deming High students competing in national sneaker design contest – A pair of one-of-a-kind sneakers could win a New Mexico high school $50,000 for its art program. Deming High School students Luna Robledo and Abigail Carreon designed a pair of Vans shoes to compete in the Vans Custom Culture Competition. They were chosen as one of the top 50 schools in the nation to compete in the contest which aims to inspire youth creativity. You can vote for their shoes online, the winner will be announced the week of May 16.