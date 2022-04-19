Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Metro area sees first major wildfire of the season – Albuquerque Fire Rescue says Monday’s Bosque fire was their first significant fire of the season and unfortunately they don’t think it will be the last. The fire was first reported Monday around 3:00 p.m. near I-40 and Atrisco on the west side of the Rio Grande. AFR says there was no risk to nearby homes and they were able to contain the fire within a few hours. Open space patrols have already started in the Bosque, and during the summer, there will be someone on Bosque patrol everyday. AFR says they are using different techniques to keep the area healthy, they are still investigating the cause of the fire.

[2] Man involved in fatal crash that killed father teaching teen to drive on the run – The search continues for a man that never reported to prison to serve his sentence. Francisco Reyes Merlos was sentenced to four years in prison for hitting and killing a father and daughter. Reyes Merlos was driving 90 mph at the time. At his sentencing, the judge agreed to let him leave and report to prison on his own by March 25. There’s now a warrant out for the 22-year-old’s arrest. A judge tacked on a five-year suspended sentence. The judge could make him serve those five years for failing to turn himself in giving him a nine-year sentence.

[3] Strong winds and high fire danger – Tuesday morning is mild with temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s across the state, thanks to southerly breezes overnight. The winds have stayed breezy in parts of eastern NM, the winds drawing in good low level moisture for eastern NM and the Rio Grande Valley. Skies are partly sunny, and will stay partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday. Winds will pick up by midday, with 40-50 mph gusts from the west.

[4] Problem intersection in Albuquerque will soon get an upgrade – Drivers along the busy Paseo Del Norte and Eagle Ranch intersection may soon see some much needed improvements. The heavily trafficked area is showing signs of wear and tear with uneven pavement and a lot of potholes. News 13 asked the Department of Transportation why this small stretch of Paseo at Eagle Ranch Road has seemingly been ignored. They say it’s likely because they had to use a different process in order to get it all done correctly. DOT officials say it’s too early to know what the project will include or how much it will cost. They also say the intersection has not been worked on since 2013.

[5] Final season premiere of ‘Better Call Saul’ brings Breaking Bad universe to an end – The final season of ‘Better Call Saul’ is now underway. The show kicked off Monday night and has been part of fans’ lives sine 2008 with the premiere of ‘Breaking Bad.’ The show also put Albuquerque into the national spotlight, where both fans and production members have described the city as a character in itself. Edward Candelaria is helping the legacy live on through his Breaking Bad Store in Old Town.