KRQE Newsfeed: Booster shots, Behind bars, Beautiful weekend, Art of Healing, Holiday Stroll

Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] New Mexico to require COVID-19 booster shot for some workers As the number of COVID-19 cases among the vaccinated grows in New Mexico. The state announced fully vaccinated now means three shots. That means the booster shot is now a requirement for a lot of the workforce, setting a deadline of January 17 or within four weeks of becoming eligible. Under the updated public health order, healthcare workers along with school and state employees are now required to get their boosters if they’re due. More than 370,000 New Mexicans have already received their booster.

[2] Former H&R Block employee accused of stealing unemployment benefits from customers An Albuquerque man is being accused of taking people’s unemployment money and using false information to get a job at H&R Block. Russell Mays is now behind bars. Shortly after working with Mays, a customer noticed her unemployment benefits stopped coming. Instead, detectives say that money was being directed into an account tied to Mays, stealing more than $1,400. The customer says while Mays was doing her taxes, he asked for her New Mexico Workforce Solutions log-in and she assumed it was needed for her taxes. Detectives say there were other victims impacted.

[3] Nice weekend, but changes are on the way Temperatures are cool this morning, but not as cold as yesterday! We’re waking up in the 20s and 30s in the Four Corners and northern mountains, and the 40s and 50s across much of eastern and southern New Mexico. Today will be another mild to warm day, with highs climbing across the south, putting us back in record-warm territory for spots like Roswell, T or C, and Deming.

[4] ‘The Art of Healing’ exhibit supports local patients battling cancer An art show opening with the goal of helping cancer patients in New Mexico. The Art of Healing showcases nearly 400 pieces of art created by local artists impacted by life-changing illnesses. The work is on display at the New Mexico Cancer Center and 40% of the proceeds will go toward the non-medical related expenses of those getting treatment. The showcase starts Friday, Dec. 3, and will be up until February.

[5] Old Town Holiday Stroll and Tree Lighting kick off the holidays Dozens of Old Town businesses are preparing for one of their biggest nights of the year. Friday night, shoppers will flood Plaza Don Luis for the annual Old Town Holiday Stroll and Tree Lighting. Starting at 5 p.m., holiday strollers can enjoy live music and dancers as well as specials being offered by nearby businesses. The traditional countdown to the tree lighting will begin at 6 p.m.