KRQE Newsfeed: Booster shots, APD police reform, Quiet & mild, Ending a tradition, Profits donated

[1] Booster doses increase while New Mexico hospitals see record numbers of COVID patients The state’s top doctor is encouraging anyone who is eligible to get a booster shot to get one. New Mexico’s seven-day test positivity average is close to 13% which is much higher than our target of 7.5%. Health officials say they’re still waiting to see how Thanksgiving travel and gatherings will impact case counts. According to officials, as of the last check, the unvaccinated make up about 80% of hospitalizations and deaths this past month. People who are vaccinated now makeup 29% of cases. The state says it will be changing its requirements for health care workers, schools, and state employees to include a booster if one is due.

[2] APD seeking new head of police reform The City of Albuquerque is launching a national search for a new face to oversee APD’s police reform. The current superintendent is retiring after being on the job for only eight months. Sylvester Stanley has been responsible for a complete overhaul of the academy, bringing in new leadership and improving training practices. The position also oversees the academy and discipline of officers for police misconduct.

[3] Near-record warm temperatures prevail with changes by next week It is another chilly morning with temperatures in the teens, 20s, and 30s for most of New Mexico. Wear layers, as we will be heating back into the 50s, 60s, and 70s this afternoon. Today will be unseasonably warm by about 10-25 degrees, with near-record and record daily high temperatures. We will stay warm Friday, but temperatures will start cooling for the weekend and next week.

[4] Old Town says goodbye to iconic holiday tradition The new owners of a plaza in the metro are working to find a more eco-friendly solution to a three-decades-long tradition. Henry’s tree is named after Henry Aceves who started the tradition in 1994 when he owned the Old Town Basket and Rug Shop. After his shop closed, the family continued the tradition. This Friday it will be lit for the last time in Plaza Don Luis. The new owners say they’re looking to do something different, either bringing in one big tree, or a faux tree as a replacement.

[5] Local restaurant donates profits to family of heroic teen A local restaurant in Nob Hill is helping out a family who lost their son when their house burned down. Jacob Elliot who owns The Farmacy wanted to do something fo the family of Xaven Garcia, the 17-year-old who died running back into his burning home to save his family. Today, the restaurant is donating 100% of the restaurant’s profits to Xaven’s family.