Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Report suggests Albuquerque book was a misuse of taxpayer dollars – A book commissioned by the City of Albuquerque about Mayor Tim Keller’s response to COVID is facing criticism from the inspector general. In a report the inspector general found evidence the book, “City at a Crossroads” was a “misuse or waste of taxpayer dollars”. The IG calculated the project’s total cost to the city at around $97,000. The report also notes evidence of possible favoritism and a conflict of interest in hiring the author. The city refuted the IG’s findings.

[2] 3 former NMSU basketball players found responsible of Title IX violations – Documents are surfacing, officially condemning three former NMSU basketball players involved in a hazing scandal. In a notice of determination, NMSU found former players; Doctor Bradley, Kim Aiken Jr. and Deshawndre Washington responsible for multiple Title IX violations, including sexual assault and harassment, through a hazing process the trio called, “humbling,” documents show. All three were on the NMSU roster during the 2022-23 season under then-head coach Greg Heiar.

[3] Normal November weather ahead of another big warm up – Today will be mostly sunny, calm and warmer. Temperatures will climb, reaching near-normal highs for this time in November. The warm up will continue through next week, with above average temperatures returning to the forecast Friday. The weekend will be mostly sunny and mild for all!

[4] Albuquerque animal shelters at capacity – Officials say there is no room left inside Albuquerque animal shelters and the problem is only getting worse. There are more than 900 pets spread amongst the city’s three shelters, all at capacity. Animal Welfare says the total number of animals to come through the shelters in 2023 is expected to top 22,000. Animal Welfare says they are implementing new programs to deal with the overcrowding.

[5] PNM to host free financial assistance event in Albuquerque – PNM will host a free financial assistance event in Albuquerque to help residential customers pay past-due electricity bills. The event will be held on Thursday from noon to 2 p.m. at the Alamosa Community Center, 6900 Gonzales Rd. SW. Be sure to bring your PNM bill, proof of income, and identification for everyone living in the home.