KRQE Newsfeed: Bodycam footage, BernCo vaccinations, Cool down, Speed cameras, Historic gravesite

Monday Top Stories

Monday Five Facts

[1] Bodycam footage shows arrest in Santa Fe County – New bodycam video shows the moments state police officers in Santa Fe tased a man in his home while trying to arrest him. Officers say they tried to pull Russel Sandlin over for a broken headlight but say he kept driving, eventually going to his apartment. Officers eventually forced their way in, tasing Sandlin and taking him into custody. The criminal complaint says alcohol was detected on a breathalyzer but did not say what his BAC level was. Sandlin was charged with battery upon a peace officer, resisting arrest, and DWI, but that case has since been dismissed. The DA’s office did not get back to KRQE News 13 as to why they dismissed the case.

[2] Bernalillo County isn’t mandating COVID vaccinations for employees – Bernalillo County employees will not be required to get their COVID vaccinations, at least for now. The county says its current protocols are working and there’s no reason to require the vaccinations at risk of losing experienced employees. Protocols include employees wearing masks, being on staggered works schedules, and continuing virtual meetings. However, the county manager is encouraging vaccinations, with the incentive of additional vacation time. County officials say if the situation were to become worse, the county manager can mandate vaccines.

[3] Big cool down and stronger winds on the way – Monday morning is quiet with typical morning temperatures. It will be cooler across far northern New Mexico and southern Colorado, as a cold front starts moving in. Winds will be breezy from the northwest, but the weather will stay dry. The cold front will cross the rest of the state tonight, bringing gusty winds to eastern New Mexico as well as the east canyon winds to the Metro by Tuesday morning through midday. Much cooler temperatures arrive Tuesday through Wednesday, especially the overnight temperatures.

[4] Speed camera ordinance passes in City Council Committee – Albuquerque city councilors are scheduled to vote Monday on an ordinance that would bring back speed cameras to the city. Backers say the cameras would lead to more consistent and unbiased traffic law enforcement. Violations would come with a $100 fine.

[5] Historical group works to preserve part of state’s wild west history – The Billy the Kid Historical Coalition says it has found the gravesite of Jose Chavez y Chavez, a friend of Billy the Kid. Chavez was part of the Lincoln County Regulators in the Lincoln County War and was later sentenced to death for murder which was commuted to life in prison. Chavez eventually saved the life of a prison guard during a riot, and was pardoned in 1909 by the governor. Chavez lived out the remainder of his life in Milagro, New Mexico where he died in 1923. The historical coalition says it will place the headstone at the site on Oct. 3.