Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] VIDEO: Police respond to fatal movie theater shooting in Albuquerque -APD has released video from Sunday’s shooting at Century Rio near I-25 and Jefferson. The video shows the police encounter with the suspected shooter 19-year-old Enrique Padilla, when they still thought he was a victim. Padilla was later taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital. His story fell apart as witnesses came forward. Monday, he was charged with murder. Police claimed Padilla shot and killed 52-year-old Michael Tenorio inside the theater after an argument over reserved seats. Police alleged Padilla and his girlfriend confronted Tenorio and his wife who were sitting in seats that were reserved by Padilla.

[2] Settlement reached in NMSU hazing lawsuit – NMSU has settled a lawsuit against Head Basketball Coach Greg Heiar, the basketball program, and the university. Two players, William ‘Deuce’ Benjamin Jr. and Shakiru Odunewu accused teammates, Doctor Bradley, Kim Aiken Jr., and Deshawndre Washington of ongoing harassment that included sexual contact. Head Coach Greg Heiar, along with other coaching staff, was fired in the wake of the allegations. While the lawsuit is settled, Attorney General Raul Torrez is still investigating the allegations to see if criminal charges should be pursued.

[3] New Mexico sees more showers, storms and breezy winds – Skies are mostly sunny, and we will see sunshine through midday before clouds and scattered showers move in. Showers and thunderstorms will move northeast through the southwest corner of the state, the Rio Grande Valley, northern mountains, east plains and northeast highlands during the afternoon and evening.

[4] Officials urge public to be cautious on the Rio Grande as holiday approaches – As fire departments in and around the metro continue to help in river rescues, they are urging the public to be cautious. Between Bernalillo County Fire Rescue and other agencies, there will be increased airboat patrols up and down the Rio Grande this holiday weekend. The patrols will also be on the lookout for fires.

[5] Isotopes add new barbecue menu items for Independence Day 2023 – The Albuquerque Isotopes are freshening up their food menu for the summer with some tasty new meals for fans. New menu items include the BBQ Pulled Pork Hot Dog, the Cluck-A-Cue, the Macattack, the Piggy Burger, and the Slow-Roasted Baby Back Ribs. All new items feature spins on classic barbecue foods. All of the new menu items will be available on July 3 at the Independence Day Celebration, when the Isotopes take on the El Paso Chihuahuas.