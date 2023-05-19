Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Farmington Police release bodycam footage from mass shooting – Police body camera video shows how four Farmington Police officers ran to stop a teenage shooter who killed three people and wounded six others Monday. The department released the video Thursday. Police believe at least 176 shots were fired during the incident. Investigators say he used an AR-15 rifle and two pistols over a span of around ten minutes from the start of the shooting to the point in which he was confronted by police.

[2] New Mexico authorities describe caregivers’ torture of disabled woman who died – A former caretaker and two others have been arrested for the death of a developmentally disabled 38-year-old woman. According to court documents, the three people took her to Mexico get medical care. Border agents searched the vehicle and found the developmentally disabled woman. Authorities said the woman who died was severely dehydrated and drugged when she was found in the van. She also had numerous open wounds, bedsores with exposed bone and bruises and lacerations on various parts of her body. They also described marks consistent with being restrained for a prolonged period of time.

[3] Showers, storms and flash flooding threat around New Mexico – It is going to be a wet day for the top two-thirds of the state today. The southwest and south-central part of the state will stay the driest. Flood watches are in effect for the Sangre de Cristo, Jemez and Sacramento Mountains, where burn scar flooding is expected, and other flash flooding will be possible. Saturday will be drier during the morning through the afternoon, with typical monsoon storms popping up in the mountains by the early afternoon.

[4] City of Albuquerque honors middle school student who died in shooting – The City of Albuquerque honored Bennie Hargrove, the Washington Middle School student who died standing up to a bully. Hargrove was shot and killed in August 2021 when trying to confront Juan Saucedo Jr. The city honored Hargrove by renaming Washington Middle School Park to Bennie J Hargrove Park. It’s located downtown near Central and 8th. Thursday would have been Bennie’s 15th birthday.

[5] Georgia O’Keeffe Museum moving buildings to make room for growth – After 26 years, The Georgia O’Keeffe Museum near the Santa Fe Plaza is ready to expand its collection into a new space. The project will require them to demolish the old Safeway building they currently use as an education annex. Rebuilding the O’Keeffe campus will allow them to grow their 7,000 square feet to more than 55,000. They expect the project to cost around $ 75 million most of which has been raised by private donors.