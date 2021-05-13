KRQE Newsfeed: Bodies found, Targeting speeders, Storms possible, Still searching, Spruced up

Thursday’s Top Stories:

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] 3 bodies found in car at Kaseman Hospital, police search for person of interest Albuquerque Police continue the search for a person of interest they say fled the scene where three people were found dead. The discovery happened on Wednesday outside of Kaseman Hospital on Constitution and Wyoming. Investigators say the three were in a car in the hospital’s parking lot. Police say they don’t know the victim’s identities or the exact cause of death. At this point, the fourth individual is being called a person of interest. There is a second scene in the northeast heights and officers are trying to determine if the two scenes are connected.

[2] APD issuing few speeding citations following launch of anti-speed campaign APD is targeting speeders but their ticket numbers aren’t promising. In 2020, Albuquerque Police issued more than 4,500 speeding tickets. However, Wednesday, KRQE News 13 cameras were out near Paseo and Fourth Street where it wasn’t hard to find people going over the posted 60 miles an hour. On April 30, the city launched an anti-speeding campaign. That week, APD officers only issued 12 speeding tickets and didn’t issue any on three of those days.

[3] New Mexico sees warmer temperatures, spot storms Thursday It is a mostly quiet morning across the state. Dense fog has settled over Raton Pass on I-25, which will cause difficult driving conditions through the morning commute. Other than that, fog is not a problem, it is just cloudy across the east. Today will be a warmer day, with temperatures heating back into the 70s and 80s for all.

[4] BCSO continues search for missing 5-year-old boy The search for a missing five-year-old continues with growing concern. BCSO says Mario Hernandez was last seen a week ago with his mother Nancy Flores who doesn’t have custody of him. They were seen in a neighborhood off Second Street south of Rio Bravo. Detectives believe he is in danger and say his mother may have taken him to San Francisco.

[5] Landscaping improvements along Tramway trail near Indian School unveiled A popular trail in the Foothills is a little more spruced up. The city added new landscaping along Tramway near Indian School. It’s not only a beautification project but also features sustainable water harvesting areas as well as underground mesh to deter prairie dogs. Parks and Recreation says the area deteriorated over the years because of the prairie dogs and an invasive tree species.