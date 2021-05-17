KRQE Newsfeed: Blaming China, Handicap citation, Storm impacts, New app, Water rescue

Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Sign outside Deming Italian restaurant stirs up controversy A New Mexico restaurant is drawing criticism after putting up a controversial sign. Forghedaboutit Southwest Italian in Deming says they are being forced to temporarily close one of their establishments and adjust hours to another one because they say they’re having a hard time finding employees. Recently, they put up a sign outside the building that says “Blame China”. They say they’re not racist or bigots and that they blame the Chinese government for the spread of the coronavirus adding that up until the pandemic, the eatery has been open for eight years. On social media, some people are now refusing to support their business. The owners say they currently have no plans to take the sign down.

[2] Albuquerque woman challenges law prohibiting out-of-state handicap placards An Albuquerque woman says she’s shocked to learn the city doesn’t allow out-of-state handicap placards and now she’s urging the city to change the rules. Erica Hidalgo got a $350 ticket at the zoo last week. She says her grandmother’s handicap placard was in plain sight. She researched and found there’s a city ordinance that states it’s unlawful for any vehicle to park in a disabled parking space unless there’s a valid New Mexico-issued parking placard or license plate on display. A spokesperson with the mayor’s office says they’ll look into the situation and support the city council in updating the ordinance.

[3] Storms develop Monday afternoon; chance for severe weather in northeast, east This morning will be quiet for the morning commute, aside from some light rain showers/sprinkles in the Four Corners, and some patchy dense fog at Raton Pass along I-25. Showers will dissipate and the mid-late morning will be drier and sunnier. As the next big storm moves towards New Mexico, storms will develop this afternoon, and there will be a chance for severe weather in the northeast highlands and east plains.

[4] National Park Service launches app offering visitor info, interactive maps You can find your closest National Park right from your pocket. The National Park Service created an app to make trips to New Mexico and national parks easier. The app can answer questions like where the visitor’s centers are, where the stations are located, if you need a pass to get into the park, and if reservations are required for campgrounds. The app is filled with information on 423 parks from all over the United States including White Sands, Carlsbad Caverns, and Chaco Canyon.

[5] Portales Fire Department rescues family trapped in vehicle during flooding A New Mexico family is thanking a crew of fire fighters in Portales after they saved a mother and her two kids from getting swept down a drainage ditch when severe flooding hit the area. The entire rescue was caught on camera. Officials say the mother was driving down a flooded road over the weekend. The raging water lifted the SUV, carrying it nearly half a mile by downstream. Portales Fire used their bucket ladder truck to rescue the family. No one was injured.