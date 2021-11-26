KRQE Newsfeed: Black Friday, Vehicular homicide, Weekend rain, Sunport surge, Crafts festival

Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger – Black Friday has officially arrived and shoppers are ready to go Friday morning. Due to the pandemic, last year was considered the quietest Black Friday in decades, with more shoppers choosing to shop online. The National Retail Federation says 64% of people are expected to shop in stores Friday. Of course, many stores are seeing a supply chain shortage which could impact what is available Friday.

[2] Man charged with vehicular homicide after crash – A man is facing vehicular homicide charges after a crash that killed his friend. Police say they were called to the intersection of Louisiana and Claremont Wednesday afternoon. According to the criminal complaint, the driver of the pickup paused in the intersection for a pedestrian and was hit by a Toyota Camry driven by Quentin White. The crash killed White’s passenger, Daniel Torres. When police interviewed White, he claimed he was speeding to the hospital because Torres had passed out, and when he approached the pickup, he couldn’t stop. Police say White admitted to smoking marijuana that same morning and performed poorly on a field sobriety test.

[3] Warmer and dry Black Friday, but rain returns to the south Saturday – Friday morning is very cold across the state thanks to Thursday’s cold front, with temperatures around and below freezing. If you are doing early Black Friday shopping, bundle up. Westerly and southerly winds will help warm temperatures up Friday afternoon, with highs anywhere from five to seventeen degrees warmer than Thursday.

[4] Sunport expecting a surge in traffic for the holiday – The Albuquerque International Sunport is already seeing a surge in passengers. A spokesperson with the Sunport says they project an average of 13,000 passengers per day between Thursday and Monday. They project the busiest day will be on Sunday with 16,000 passengers.

[5] Rio Grande Arts and Crafts Festival – Starting Friday, shoppers can kick off their holiday shopping at the Rio Grande Arts and Crafts Festival. The event will be held at Expo New Mexico, with doors opening at 10 a.m. The festival is featuring over 150 artists, food sampling, live music, artist demonstrations, and a free kids’ creation station.