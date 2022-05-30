Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Black Fire update – Monday is another red flag day for fire crews battling the Black Fire in the Goila National Forest. That fire is now sitting at over 235,000 acres. It’s now pushing to become the second larges fire still burning in recorded state history. Over 700 personnel are working to put out the flames. According to fire officials the blaze is human caused and remains under investigation. There are evacuation orders in place in the Gila National Forest. The nearest larger communities are Chloride and Winston, which are being placed under “Set” evacuation status.

[2] Evacuee shelters transitioning in Las Vegas – There is some new concern as community members relying on shelters to escape the Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon Fire could soon be closing. Evacuees staying at the Old Memorial Middle School gym in Las Vegas and the Glorieta Camp will have to find a new place to stay. Las Vegas Schools announced earlier last week that the overnight shelter would be closing its doors. The Mayor of Las Vegas says that’s because the number of people staying there is dwindling. Right now, the emergency management team, along with the county and other leaders are working to provide a more permanent place to stay. Once the shelter closes, evacuees still needing a place to stay will be given hotel vouchers until the permanent shelters are set up.

[3] Windy Memorial Day – Monday morning is clear and quiet for most of New Mexico. Winds have stayed breezy in the east slopes of the central mountain chain. The winds will pick up through late morning, becoming very windy by the early afternoon. Wind advisories will be in effect for northeast and north-central New Mexico all day. Southwest winds at 25-35 mph and wind gusts up to 50 mph are expected in those areas. The rest of central and northern New Mexico, including the middle Rio Grande Valley, will see west/southwest winds up to 40 mph. Southern New Mexico will see southwest winds up to 35 mph.

[4] Fundraiser benefits Albuquerque Museum – If you’re a fan of the Albuquerque Museum, you can soon participate in an online fundraiser to help them. The Albuquerque Museum Foundation will be hosting the fundraiser with an open sale catalog that opens June 4. There are more than 200 separate lots available and include items like antique coins, hand made sculptures and accessories. The sale catalog ends June 12. Anyone interested in buying an item can do so on the event website.

[5] Memorial Day services around New Mexico – Communities throughout New Mexico will be observing Memorial Day with services and events. Starting at 10 a.m. the New Mexico Veterans Memorial in Albuquerque will be honoring and observing Memorial Day. A ceremony at the Santa Fe National Cemetery and the Belen Veterans Memorial will also be starting at 10 a.m. In Observance of Memorial Day most places will be closed. All federal, city and county offices, along with the libraries and the rail runner will be closed Monday.