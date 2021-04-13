KRQE Newsfeed: Bill signed, Crowded concert, Windy morning, Sent home, United tickets

Tuesday’s Top Stories

[1] New Mexico governor signs marijuana legalization legislation Cannabis is officially set to be legal in New Mexico. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the legislation on Monday. In 90 days, people will be allowed to grow cannabis for personal use. You can also have up to two ounces of it. Commercial sales will be legal next April. Lawmakers say it could bring in nearly $320 million in just the first year. The governor also signed a law allowing some people previously convicted of marijuana-related crimes to have the convictions expunged.

[2] Albuquerque concert shows people violating public health order New images show major COVID-violations downtown during a concert at a City-approved event. The City held the Albuquerque Art walk on Central a few weeks ago. During that event, a local photographer captured the concert near seventh street in a parking lot behind the historic El Rey Theater. Bernalillo County is in the yellow so outdoor concerts are allowed with 25% occupancy. Pictures reveal people crammed into a small space, not practicing social distancing and few were wearing face masks. It’s unclear who put together the concert. The City told KRQE News 13 they’re willing to work with organizers to understand the rules but would not specifically say if anyone will be cited.

[3] Windy morning Tuesday with spotty showers possible in far southeast This morning is windy across the Metro, due to an east canyon wind. A wind advisory will be in effect until 9 a.m. for the middle Rio Grande Valley, where winds may gust as high as 50 mph. The wind will calm a bit during the day, but breezes of 20-35 mph will remain possible.

[4] Eldorado High School to temporarily close over positive COVID-19 cases Eldorado High School students will be back to virtual learning. They’re the first APS school to be put back to online learning due to too many COVID-19 cases in a 14-day time frame. The district says there have been four cases at Eldorado High School which meets the state threshold for a closure. The district says all the cases except for one, appear to have been contracted off-campus. Despite that, the state’s public health orders state the school must shut down for two weeks. Extracurricular activities including sports are also canceled for the next two weeks.

[5] New Mexico United tickets open up to general public Tickets are now open for the general public for New Mexico United home games. Nearly a thousand tickets went on sale Monday and the majority of them are already gone. The tickets are for United’s home opener against Austin Bold FC on May 15. United has released about 3,100 tickets in waves beginning with season ticket holders.