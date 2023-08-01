Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] New Mexico father first person to face charges under ‘Bennie’s Bill’ – A 14-year-old boy is facing murder charges after reportedly shooting a 13-year-old in his Questa home. The boy’s dad is being charged under the new Bennie Hargrove Law. The law punishes adults who let their guns get in to the hands of children in their home. William Brown, 39, is facing negligent making a firearm accessible to a minor resulting in death charges. The Administrative Office of the Courts confirmed this is the first time “Bennie’s Bill” has been used in a case.

[2] Protected cultural sites in Los Alamos vandalized – Police in Los Alamos are looking for whoever vandalized a cultural site in the White Rock Canyon. According to Los Alamos County Open Space, they’ve received two official reports of vandalism to protected cultural sites in the area in recent months. San Ildefonso Governor Christopher A. Moquino said the Parajito Plateau is sacred and is the aboriginal land base for the Tewa people. Vandalizing protected cultural sites could result in two years in prison or fines up to $20,000 per charge. Los Alamos Police is asking anyone with information to come forward. Information leading to an arrest could result in a $1,000 reward.

[3] Higher chances for rain around New Mexico through mid-week – Skies will stay partly cloudy through midday, and mostly dry, before more storms develop in the mountains during the early afternoon. Most of the state will see a chance for rain today. Flood watches will be in effect for the Sangre de Cristo and Sacramento Mountains. Burn scar flooding will be especially possible. We will see more widespread storms chances on Wednesday and Thursday, before drier weather returns Friday.

[4] Albuquerque school staff could see pay raise if new contract passes – APS and a teacher’s union have reached a tentative agreement to give staff a boost. They hope it will encourage more teachers to come to the metro. The two-year agreement comes with a pay raise for teachers, counselors, nurses, and other staff. If it passes, a teacher making $70,000 a year would see a $4,200 increase. With the new extended school days this year, the deal also includes stipends for staff members who supervise students before and after the longer school day. Also, for the first time in years, coaches will see a stipend. The deal isn’t a go yet. The union and the APS Board of Education are both set to vote on this by Wednesday.

[5] Virgin Galactic to send tourist, contest winners up to space in August – Virgin Galactic said it’s sending its first space tourists. Three people will take off, including a couple of contest winners and Virgin’s first paying tourist; Jon Goodwin, a former Olympian. Goodwin will be the first Olympian, and he’ll be joined by a mother and daughter, Keisha and her daughter Anastatia won a contest to get their tickets to space. The flight is currently scheduled for August 10. For now, Virgin is anticipating taking one commercial flight every month from the spaceport.