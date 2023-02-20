Monday Five Facts

Monday’s Top Stories

[1] One bill is making progress in the New Mexico Legislative Session, despite not passing in 2022. House Bill 9 or Bennie’s Bill would punish adults who let their guns get into the hands of children in their homes has reached a milestone. It has passed the House and is now moving forward into the Senate. The bill passed the House with a 37 to 32 vote.

[2] Bernalillo County looking to add speed cameras to roads – Speed cameras could soon be coming to Bernalillo County roads. County commissioners will be hearing the proposal at their meeting Tuesday. The idea comes after the city installed speed cameras along some of the “problem streets” like Gibson Blvd. where they say they’ve seen a 70% decrease in drivers going 20 over the speed limit. The county wants to adopt that model. Speeders caught by the camera would pay a $100 fine or do four hours of community service.

[3] Morning showers south, mild and windy afternoon expected – Southern New Mexico is seeing scattered rain showers this morning, especially around the I-10 corridor and the Sacramento Mountains. Showers will end by midday, and the afternoon and evening will be dry for all. Skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy today, and temperatures will be mild, but the winds will be picking up by this afternoon.

[4] New Mexico educational assistant pay could double with help of bill – The House Appropriations and Finance Committee will continue discussing pay bumps for the state’s educational assistants. Right now, educational assistants make a yearly salary of $12,000. House Bill 127 aims to increase that base salary to $25,000 a year.

[5] Fees waived at Albuquerque pet adoption event – Sunday was the last day of an adoption event. It was hosted by Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department. The ‘I Promise My Forever Love’ event was held from February 14 to February 19. During that time, adoption fees for pets were waived. The offer included spaying or neutering, vaccinations, and a microchip.