Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Albuquerque pizza shop owner killed during robbery, suspect arrested – The community continues to mourn the loss of a beloved Albuquerque business owner who was shot and killed Tuesday night outside of his pizzeria in the international district. Police say the owner of Giovanni’s Pizzeria, Rosario Zito, was killed when he was robbed at gun point. According to a criminal complaint, employees were in the parking lot getting ready to leave when the suspect, Sylvan Alcachupas walked up with a gun demanding money. Employees told APD they threw their money on the ground and Alcachupas allegedly grabbed the $15 in tip money. APD says Zito then pulled out his own gun. After shots rang out, witnesses saw Zito on the ground with Alcachupas going through his pockets. Police say Zito was shot three times.

[2] Del Norte High School cleared after shots fired nearby, no injuries – Police are looking for information on the person who fired several shots outside Del Norte High School. The event unfolded around 12:27 p.m., sparking a massive police response around the lunch hour. Police say reports indicated several shots were fired outside of the building. Authorities say they are continuing to review surveillance video to see where exactly the shots may have come from and who or what they may have been directed at. On scene, KRQE News 13’s camera captured footage of what appears to be bullet casings in the south entrance of the parking lot of the school, along Montgomery. No one was hurt during the incident.

[3] Isolated storms throughout New Mexico – Storms will pop up in the northern and western high terrain by mid-afternoon, and storms will move south off of the high terrain. This will bring a chance for storms to the middle Rio Grande Valley, east mountains and central highlands through the evening. Temperatures will be warm across the state, with highs in the 70s, 80s and a couple of 90s.

[4] Retired judge to oversee reforms at the Albuquerque Police Department – Retired judge Victor Valdez has been appointed as the new Superintendent of Reform for the Albuquerque Police Department. Valdez will oversee APD’s self-monitoring systems on officer accountability and work to make it more transparent. Valdez was appointed to the Criminal Division of the Metropolitan Court in 2004. He served as presiding criminal judge and served on multiple committees. Earlier this month, several requirements for Department of Justice oversight of the department were lifted after seven years of monitoring. The position was created last year.

[5] Iconic Lindy’s Diner in downtown Albuquerque to be sold – A historic building that stands out in the heart of downtown is for sale. Dawn and Steve Vatoseow, owners of the Bliss Building and local favorite, Lindy’s Diner on 5th and Central say there have been many memories made at the local eatery. The more than a century-old building was built around 1906 and was formerly known as The Coney Island Cafe as well as the Elgin Hotel. It’s being sold for $1.3 million. While the property is on the market; its owners say they’ll keep the diner open until it’s sold.