Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Man accused of shooting at APD officers at apartment complex will be held behind bars – It was a domestic disturbance in northeast Albuquerque that erupted in gunfire when police arrived. The man accused of pulling the trigger of that AR-15, Jeremy Hovey, appeared in court Thursday. At Thursday’s hearing to decide whether to keep Hovey in jail, his attorney argued he needs treatment, not jail. “I really, truly do believe that if he gets my client some help that he will be better off, society will be better off,” said Defense Attorney Adam Oakey. Judge Britt Baca-Miller agreed with the state that there is no way society will be safe from Hovey unless he’s locked up.

[2] Millions of dollars heading to New Mexico for EV charging stations – Aiming to energize New Mexico’s rural roads for electric vehicles, the state has now landed tens of millions in federal dollars for charging stations. New Mexico has now secured $68 million in federal grant money for three new electric vehicle charging projects in rural areas. The biggest project will be led by the New Mexico Department of Transportation. The state agency is contracting with a company called TeraWatt to build electric truck charging centers on I-10 in the southern part of the state.

[3] Frigid Friday ahead – Temperatures are cold, dry, and breezy throughout the state on Friday morning. In Albuquerque, the high temperature is expected to be only around 30 degrees. Across the state, temperatures for Friday morning are ranging from negative 11 degrees in Alamosa to 33 degrees in Carlsbad. Wind chill will make temperatures feel even colder on Friday. Forecast highs range from 23 degrees in Taos to 55 degrees in Carlsbad.

[4] Experts, New Mexico ski areas warns of avalanche risks – The snow and high winds are bringing avalanche warnings to parts of the state. Andy Bond, Executive Director of the Taos Avalanche Center, says, “We picked up a considerable amount of snow kind of first thing this morning; it was more snow than was forecasted for.” The conditions are leading to avalanche warnings in the state, including in Taos. Experts say during storms, it’s best to avoid avalanche terrain. “If you’re out there now and it’s storm conditions and visibility is limited, ski with a buddy. Don’t go out there alone, ski with a friend,” says Greg Ralph, Director of Marketing for Angel Fire Ski Resort.

[5] The Georgia O’Keeffe Museum will soon have a new home – A popular tourist attraction in Santa Fe will soon have a new home. The Georgia O’Keeffe Museum opened its doors in Santa Fe in the summer of 1998. In the nearly 30 years since its opening, museum attendance has seen a dramatic increase, recently welcoming more than 100,000 guests a year and outgrowing the roughly 5,000-square-foot facility. That is why the City of Santa Fe’s Historic District Review Board is approving the construction of a new building. The new facility will remain in the historic downtown area, setting up only a block away on Grant Avenue and Johnson Street, where the old Safeway remains.