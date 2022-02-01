Tuesday Top Stories

Tuesday Five Facts

[1] Family of 7-year-old hit-and-run victim reacts to arrest – The man accused of hitting and killing 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya outside of the River of Lights is behind bars. Sergio Almanza was founded Monday by the U.S. Marshal Service at the Mexican border. He turned himself in and is now on his way back to Albuquerque.

[2] APD chief outlines department’s priorities during legislative meeting – Albuquerque’s police chief is addressing lawmakers about the needs facing New Mexico’s largest police department. Chief Harold Medina outlined many of the challenges facing the department, including the oversight from the Department of Justice as well as the ongoing staffing crisis. The chief says the Keller Administration has fulfilled its yearly hiring promises but is losing officers to retirement and transfers faster than they can replace them.

[3] Heavy snow expected Tuesday evening through Thursday – The next big winter storm will start bringing moisture into the state Tuesday afternoon and evening. We will first see snow in the northern and west mountains of New Mexico, the Four Corners and the San Juan Mountains. This snow will add up in the mountains through the evening and overnight. Travel conditions will be messy by Wednesday morning around the northern high terrain. There may be some light, spotty rain showers across the state Tuesday evening.

[4] CNM’s truck driving program seeing rise in young applicants – A recent federal rule change is now letting people as young as 18 get behind the wheel of an 18-wheeler. CNM’s truck driving program is now getting a rush of young applicants. While the idea of an 18-year-old behind the wheel of an 18-wheeler may sound dangerous to some, there’s now an increased focus on safety.

[5] City of Albuquerque offering free vaccines around city – Best Buy Drugs and the City of Albuquerque’s Department of Senior Affairs are partnering to provide free COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots.