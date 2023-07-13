Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Vandal leaves mess and human feces behind at Albuquerque business – A business owner who just branched out on her own is starting to see an issue many other business owners are dealing with: vandals. Glow Esthetics moved into a building off San Mateo and Constitution back in June. Security camera footage shows a man pulling out wire, digging through a trash bag and cutting off pipes. The owner called in an electrician for the damage, and that’s when they noticed the vandal was leaving more than just pipes and wires. “He had defecated on the roof as well and a couple of spots in the back as well.” They filed a police report online and the owner is doing everything she can to protect her business and her customers. Using cameras, sensors and alarms.

[2] New Mexico officer shares about injuries sustained in deadly 2021 shooting – A Las Cruces Police officer who stopping a suspect who killed a State Police officer shared his tough road to recovery since the shooting. After a pursuit to stop the shooter, Omar Cueva, officer Adrian De La Garza did a pit maneuver, stopping Cueva. “As soon as he exited the vehicle, he came out shooting, and that’s when he shot me in the arm,” said De La Garza. He was able to shoot back, killing Cueva. Over the past two years, De La Garza said he’s been doing physical therapy and massage therapy to break scar tissue. He’s had shoulder surgery, trigger point injections, and has dealt with everything from severe headaches to blood-flow issues and nerve pain to losing feeling in his arm at times. De La Garza is now looking to stem cell research to help with nerve damage. His family is raising money for stem cell treatments at a clinic in Mexico. People can donate to his GoFundMe here.

[3] Even hotter end to the week around New Mexico – We will see more heat advisories in effect from 12 PM to 8 PM, as temperatures climb into triple digits. Showers and storms will be limited today, with isolated rain possible in eastern NM and southern NM. The Metro could see sprinkles and storm clouds during the afternoon and evening. Even drier weather is expected in central, north-central and northwest NM through the weekend.

[4] Damaged trails in Bosque due to high Rio Grande levels to be fixed by the city – This year, the Rio Grande was flowing at levels not seen in years. Now as the waters recede, they’re exposing trails that could be dangerous for joggers and bikers. The rise of the river this spring and summer has left many spots in rough shape. In some spots, the river has washed out trails, leaving debris, and creating dangerous holes in the ground. The city’s Open Space department oversees nearly 5,000 acres of the Bosque and 50 miles of trails. To tackle the problem, the city and its volunteers will remove debris and fill and grade holes along city-managed trails.

[5] Wheels Museum seeks to keep momentum with sight on Rail Yards expansion – Wheels Museum, a train-centric museum, has been a part of the historic Rail Yards site in Downtown Albuquerque for nearly three decades. The museum president said they have seen success as they’ve hosted over 5,000 items on display. Most recently, the museum is seeing an increase in interest with an RV camper made out of Historic Route 66 signs. There’s also a model wooden airplane still in the works. The president says a lack of funding has kept them from moving full steam ahead. In the meantime, the museum is also working on a smaller project, restoring the old Rail Yards turn table.