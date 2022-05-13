Friday’s Top Stories

[1] Video: BCSO crash into man who lead them on chase – A man behind bars is accused of crashing into a Bernalillo County Deputy’s patrol car and causing a high-speed chase. BCSO says a deputy pulled up behind Charlie Padilla in April. Padilla is then accused of crashing into the patrol car and taking off, starting a chase. Deputies were able to stop the car with a PIT maneuver, Padilla then took off on foot and was eventually caught.

[2] Calf Canyon, Hermits Peak Fire updates – The Calf Canyon, Hermits Peak Fire has continued to grow and has now burned nearly 260,000 acres. Some areas surrounding Angel Fire are now under mandatory evacuations, while Angel Fire itself is in the “set” status. That means residents must be prepared to evacuate at a moments notice.

[3] Calmer weekend with record heat – The winds have calmed down since Thursday, and temperatures are cool and even chilly across the state. That is due to the cold front that moved through on Thursday, and the extremely dry air in place over the area. Highs will be warmer than normal Friday, in the 70s, 80s and 90s. The weekend will stay calm, thanks to the arrival of strong high pressure! Winds will be about 5-20 mph daily. Temperatures will heat up under the high, with near-record and record hot temperatures on Saturday and Sunday.

[4] Fire agencies patrol Bosque during severe drought conditions – As the winds keep whipping and this early fire season drags on, agencies are stepping up efforts to keep the Bosque from going up in flames around Albuquerque. The Bernalillo County Fire Department got orders from the state to start conducting severity patrols in the area Sunday. By Monday, they were already out in the water. These patrols include firefighters, deputies, and police officers from the city and county. These extra patrols will be out through the week. After that, they’ll continue to evaluate the situation to see if they’re still needed.

[5] New Mexico breweries win awards for design creativity on their cans – Some local breweries are celebrating the recognition they are receiving for their creativity, on the outside of the can. This is the fourth year of the Global Craft Beer Marketing Awards, knowns as the “Crushies.” Albuquerque’s Steel Bender Brewyard won a gold medal in the best can design category, for its raspberry dynamite kettle sour.