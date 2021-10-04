KRQE Newsfeed: Balloon Fiesta business, Tesuque Casino, Fiesta forecast, Home safe, Harvest Festival

Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Businesses near Balloon Fiesta hope for a busy week The first weekend of the 49th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is complete and businesses are already seeing an impact. Business owners near Balloon Fiesta are welcoming visitors from around the world to their doors. La Reforma Brewery near San Mateo and Alameda say they saw a spike in business. However, Piñon Coffee House says they’re actually seeing lower numbers this year. Staff says a huge reason for that could be because they used back their opening by five hours to 11 a.m. to avoid some of the traffic headaches that can come with Balloon Fiesta.

[2] Tesuque Casino shuts down due to cyber attack A New Mexico casino will soon be opening its doors again after they were the victim of a cyber-attack last month. The Tesuque Casino says it shut down on September 25 after discovering the attack. They say they are investigating their cyber security defenses. The casino has not given a reopening date and has not said if anyone’s personal information was compromised in the attack.

[3] Rain chances return by the middle of the week A quiet and dry start to the week, but a storm system will bring rain chances into western and central New Mexico Tuesday and Wednesday. A near-perfect morning for today’s Mass Ascension at Balloon Fiesta Park, with the exception of a slightly stronger northerly wind at times. A weak area of high pressure is building over New Mexico keeping quiet and dry and warmer weather around.

[4] New Mexico police department helps find missing Arizona man An Arizona man with dementia is back home safe thanks to the help of a New Mexico police department. Last week, Texas DPS pulled 71-year-old Joseph Hill over for driving 40 miles per hour on I-10. Troopers escorted Hill and his truck to Van Horn Hospital but Hill ended up leaving. A day later, police in Loving, New Mexico got a call from Hill’s daughter who was able to track his debit card usage to Loving where police were able to issue a Silver Alert. Hill was later found in Sierra Blanca, Texas.

[5] Community gets beekeeping education at BioPark’s Harvest Festival The BioPark brought in the fall season and had New Mexicans and tourists enjoying the sights and sounds of the Harvest Festival. Music, food, and local vendors lined the sidewalks while kids were able to get their faces painted and learn about the science of beekeeping and pollinators. In tandem with Balloon Fiesta over the weekend, local artists say they’re excited to be showcasing their products for a wider audience. On Oct. 30, the BioPark is hosting the family-friendly Boo at the Zoo event.