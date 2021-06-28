KRQE Newsfeed: Balloon crash victims ties to APS, Roswell search continues, Biopark music

Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Hot air balloon crash victims all had ties to Albuquerque Public Schools – During a heart-wrenching press conference Sunday, Albuquerque Public Schools officials revealed all of the victims in the hot air balloon crash had ties to the district.

[2] Balloon pilot remembered for his unique, positive personality – The pilot killed in Saturday’s balloon crash is identified as Nicholas Meleski. The longtime local pilot had been part of the Balloon Fiesta for years. Friends say the avid balloonist loved flying his I-Zia balloon around the world and was always smiling. Meleski crewed for at least 10 years before getting his pilot’s license in the mid-90s.

[3] Showers move slowly into New Mexico – The morning commute is dry in the metro, but there are slow-moving showers and thunderstorms along the I-25 corridor from around Santa Fe to Raton, as well as heavy rain from around Roswell to the lower Rio Grande Valley.

[4] Roswell man sought in connection to Saturday night fatal shooting – Police are searching for a man charged in the shooting in Roswell that left a woman dead. Christopher Nathan Beltran, 25, is charged with first-degree murder along with other charges in the death of Domonique Gonzales. Police say they found her dead outside a home just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. They believe Beltran is Gonzalez’s ex-boyfriend and say he may have been upset about her being in a new relationship.

[5] Live music comes back to the Botanic Garden – Music at the Albuquerque BioPark is returning. The event series called “Garden Sounds” will go on each Thursday in July. Starting on July 8, the band Eli Del Puerto y Los Encantos will be the first to play at the Botanic Garden.