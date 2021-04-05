KRQE Newsfeed: Back to school, Reopening proposal, Warm temperatures, Sneeze guard study, Targeted by vandals

Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Students, staff return to APS for in-person learning Students and staff in New Mexico’s largest school district are returning to the classroom this morning. APS is asking parents and students to find their own way to school due to a bus driver shortage. Drivers are warned to prepare for heavy traffic near campuses during drop-off and pick up. Staff and students must wear masks at all times except when eating and drinking. Social distancing will be in effect.

[2] Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin proposes fully reopening county Controversial Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin is proposing to allow Otero County businesses and schools make their own decisions about capacity and COVID-safe measures. The governor’s office says even if the measure passes, it has no legal effect. The commission is set to hear Griffin’s proposal on Thursday, the same day as a civil complaint hearing accusing Griffin of using his office to promote the Cowboys for Trump organization. He’s also awaiting trial for his alleged involvement in the U.S. Capitol riots.

[3] Monday sees gusty winds, record heat The morning is cool and dry. Temperatures are in the 30s, 40s, and 50s for most spots, so you shouldn’t need too many layers. By the afternoon, temperatures will heat into the 70s and 80s, with record warmth expected. Winds will be breezy, out of the west and southwest up to around 25 mph for most, with gustier winds in western New Mexico up to around 35 mph. Red Flag Warnings will be in effect this afternoon and evening for western New Mexico, including Gallup and Grants, as well as southern Colorado, including Durango, Cortez, and Alamosa

[4] UNM study finds sneeze guards on planes reduce possible COVID-19 spread A new study at UNM finds that sneeze guards could help stop the spread of COVID-19 on full capacity flights. Some airlines have chosen to leave middle seats open to increase the amount of space for social distancing. However, researchers at UNM say airlines could just start installing sneeze guards between each seat instead. They say the sneeze guards reduced virus transmission by 79%.

[5] Vandal throws brick into Nob Hill cafe window Easter morning The owner of a popular Nob Hill restaurant will open her doors despite being forced to repair the damage left behind by vandals. Cinnamon Sugar and Spice Cafe says someone drove up and threw a brick through the window. The person ran off after seeing staff behind the county. The owner estimates the damage to cost about $1,500,