KRQE Newsfeed: Back to school, New CYFD secretary, Cloud cover and storms, COVID updates, ‘Vax 2 the Max’ winner

Wednesday Top Stories

Wednesday Five Facts

[1] APS students head back to classroom with COVID safety protocols in place – Albuquerque Public School students are heading back to school Wednesday. Students and staff are required to wear masks indoors at all times. However, they don’t have to wear one when they are eating or outside. Any teachers not vaccinated will also have to go through surveillance testing. The district is still offering online learning for anyone not ready to return to the classroom. APS is still monitoring the Delta variant. If cases continue to rise, officials say they will follow guidelines from the New Mexico Public Education Department and New Mexico Department of Health.

[2] Governor appoints former Supreme Court justice as new CYFD secretary – Current New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department secretary Brian Blalock is stepping down and being replaced by retired New Mexico Supreme Court Justice Barbara Vigil. Blalock’s last day will be August 20. Vigil has more than two decades of experience, presiding over children’s court for more than 10 years. She will take over the new role on October 1.

[3] Cloud cover, showers and storms stick around while flood threat returns – Wednesday morning is dry, with a mix of sun and clouds across the state. Skies will stay dry through the morning, but storms will develop this afternoon over the west, southwest and northern mountains.

[4] NM governor says she has more tools to fight COVID-19 – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham says as of right now, there will not be more mandates or closures as New Mexico battles the Delta variant. However, she also says nothing is off the table just yet. In the next few days, the governor says she will be meeting with her modeling team to look at current trends and data before making any decisions. She says people should be ready for more clarification on wearing masks.

[5] Winner of $5 million ‘Vax 2 the Max’ prize announced – A Los Alamos County man is the grand prize winner for the state’s Vax 2 the Max campaign. William Romero was announced as the $5 million winner. The campaign unveiled earlier this summer, was an incentive to get vaccinated. The state says more than 570,000 New Mexicans took part in the sweepstakes.