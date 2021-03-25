KRQE Newsfeed: Back to class, Out of the Red, Cold start, Realtor of the year, Special skirt

Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] APS releases plans, details on full re-entry APS is set to resume in-person learning in a little over a week. District officials say under the reopening plan, students will follow the normal bell schedule but there will be some changes. Officials are asking that students come dressed in layers, as windows will remain open. Cafeterias will be open for staggered lunches however, officials would like students to eat outside when possible. Also, everyone will have to come to school with their charged Chromebooks and iPads.

[2] New Mexico adjusts Red-to-Turquoise reopening criteria for smaller counties The updated Red to Green framework shows all of New Mexico’s 33 counties are out of the Red with two-thirds of them either in the Green or Turquoise level. This is due in part to a rule change that gives a little bit of leeway to some of the state’s smaller counties. They’ve adjusted the baseline population for counties with less than 6,200 people which allows those counties up to seven cases in a two-week period and still remain in the Yellow level or better. Officials say these changes will keep them from bouncing back and forth.

[3] Very cold start, as another storm takes shape We’re waking up to some bitterly cold temperatures this morning, well below freezing in most spots. We’ll get some sunshine this morning before turning mostly cloudy again this afternoon due to another storm for southern Colorado/northwestern New Mexico. There’ll be more snow accumulation for the northern mountains, generally less than 6 inches for spots above 8,000 ft.

[4] Albuquerque couple finds inspiration and success amid pandemic An Albuquerque woman is sharing her story of success in a new career after being forced to change paths during the pandemic. As Jennifer Rodger’s husband was furloughed and her side job selling purses was no longer profitable, she began to get her real estate license. Rodger began working for Simply Luxury Real Estate, sold her first house in July, and sold 16 houses by Christmas. She was named Rookie of the Year at her firm.

[5] Rep. Deb Haaland brings attention to unique Native garment A unique piece of clothing took center stage during New Mexico’s Deb Haaland’s swearing-in as Secretary of the Interior. The Native skirt was specially made just for the day. Agnes Woodward in North Dakota was the designer and she’s been making traditional ribbon skirts for over 13 years. She says each piece has a different meaning as the rainbow colors were meant to represent all people and the cornstalk was a symbol of Haaland’s tribe, the Laguna Pueblo.