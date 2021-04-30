KRQE Newsfeed: Back to business, Caught red-handed, Rain showers south, Pen pals, More upgrades

Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] After more than a year, shuttered businesses can reopen under new guidelines Bernalillo County will be moving into the green on Friday, allowing movie theatres and patios at bars and clubs to reopen. However, they will be limited to 25% capacity. Some businesses tell KRQE News 13 they may still choose to stay closed because they cannot afford to open up at a limited capacity. Other businesses say the limitations will be tough.

[2] Albuquerque woman accused of spray painting ‘white trash’ on neighbor’s garage An Albuquerque HOA board member is accused of vandalizing her neighbor’s property with spray paint. When police arrived, victims of the vandalism showed them the red spray paint covering their garage door, cars, and front door. One woman can be heard on the lapel cam video saying that the message was believed to say ‘white trash’. The victims and other neighbors suspected it was Alicia Tierney. When police arrested her, they say they found a can of paint in her home and she had paint on her hands.

[3] Southeast New Mexico sees additional showers Southeast New Mexico is seeing more rain this morning, and scattered showers will be possible through tonight, with the driest time from midday to early evening. The rest of the state is dry and clear. It is going to be a beautiful Friday for most of the state, except the southeast. Winds will be lighter, skies sunnier and temperatures warmer.

[4] NMSU students trade jewelry instead of letters in twist on pen pals Art students at NMSU are putting a twist on pen pals. Instead of writing and sending letters, the students have been exchanging metal brooches and jewelry with other college students across the Southwest. The pins will be on display at the NMSU Art Department through May 15.

[5] Gross Tax Receipts funding new projects, exhibits at ABQ BioPark More upgrades are on the way for the BioPark. One of the biggest changes we could soon see is a brand new Asia exhibit which will have an observation deck to watch trainers work with the elephants. Zoo officials say they’re trying to give visitors the experience of seeing what happens behind the scenes. A new train connecting more parts of the BioPark is also under construction.