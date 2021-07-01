KRQE Newsfeed: Back to business, Assessing damage, Mountain storms, Finally identified, Albuquerque Little Theatre

Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] New Mexico 100% open July 1; state to follow CDC guidance on face masks Thursday, it’s back to business in New Mexico as the governor lifts all restrictions that have been in place for nearly 16 long months. Starting today, all businesses can operate at 100% capacity both indoor and outdoor. The City of Albuquerque will return to nearly 100% at their facilities for employees and you’ll no longer need a reservation to get into a city pool. Masks aren’t required for those who are fully vaccinated however, businesses, local governments, and health care facilities can still set restrictions at their discretion. Anyone not fully vaccinated is required to wear a mask in public.

[2] Rain in southeast NM leaves one dead, 38 others told to evacuate Eddy County officials will be back out assessing the damage left behind by floodwaters that forced dozens from their homes. Of the 38 people evacuated, all but eight are back at home. Residents are also dealing with some somber news as they learned one of their neighbors is presumed dead after witnesses saw them drive around a barricade and get swept away by floodwaters. In Roswell, the levee that broke on Memorial Day has breached again, but flooding has not come to the level of where it was three weeks ago.

[3] More sunshine Thursday with scattered showers in the mountains It is a mostly dry morning across the state, with only some scattered light rain showers moving through the northeast highlands and east plains. We will see more sunshine this morning, ahead of a less rainy day.

[4] Oregon case solved 58 years later: ‘Baby doe’ identified as child from New Mexico A two-year-old boy from New Mexico who was found dead in an Oregon creek back in 1963 has finally been identified. In 1963, investigators found the toddler’s body but were not able to identify who he was. A sibling match was finally found in 2008 thanks to a genealogy site that led detectives to the birth certificate of a boy named Stevie Crawford. Detectives say his body will soon be reunited with living family.

[5] Local theatre beginning live performances again A local theater is getting ready to kick off live performances for their 92nd season. Albuquerque Little Theater’s summer series kicks off July 8 and runs through August 29. Back in February, the theatre asked for the public’s help to stay afloat. They say donations helped them survive.