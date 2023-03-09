Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] New Mexico State Police sergeant accused of raping his friend – New Mexico State Police Sergeant Kevin Keiner has been placed on paid administrative leave while facing sexual assault charges. He’s accused of raping a Las Vegas woman at his home in northern New Mexico. When questioned by Las Vegas police, Keiner talked about his relationship with the alleged victim. She called her friend of five years, Sergeant Keiner, to pick her up from the home after she’d gotten into an argument with her brother and another woman. The woman told police she blacked out and woke up with Keiner was on top of her. He claims the encounter was consensual.

[2] Santa Fe councilors talk about redesigning controversial obelisk – Santa Fe city council is once again delaying a vote on the redesign of the controversial obelisk on the plaza. This comes after the city had deferred the question for months, awaiting a survey that asked the public what should be done with the obelisk. The council decided to table the vote until they hold a special meeting for the replacement or until the next council meeting, scheduled in three weeks.

[3] Cooler weather ahead of weekend storm – Temperatures will stay cooler than yesterday across central and northwest NM, thanks to the arrival of a cold front. Highs will range from the 40s to the upper 70s across the state. Friday will warm back above average, as high pressure builds across the south. The next storm will cross the Rockies on Saturday, bringing chances for rain and mountain snow, along with very strong winds.

[4] Bridge on Central may become an official Albuquerque landmark – Albuquerque’s Landmarks Commission is considering making the bridge on Central between Tingley Dr. and Sunset Rd. a city landmark. The bridge would have a plaque detailing its history in Albuquerque. A historic preservation planner said the bridge is one of Albuquerque’s most historically significant structures. The current bridge was built in 1983. The Landmarks Commission is awaiting input from the state before they make an official decision on the landmark.

[5] New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science chocolate exhibit ends soon – Chocolate: The Exhibition will be ending on Sunday, March 12. The exhibit is two floors and follows the life story of chocolate. The day before the exhibit closes, March 11, the museum will be holding a special event called Sweet Saturday. Sweet Saturday will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.