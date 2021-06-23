KRQE Newsfeed: Awaiting trial, Student enrollment, Red flag warning, Stolen cannon, Winners

Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Video: Driver charged in priest’s death told deputies he was driving “under speed limit” As the man accused of killing a local priest during a night or street racing awaits his day in court, a newly released video shows what deputies saw when they arrived at the scene. In the lapel video, at least three witnesses told BCSO deputies the driver of a white F-150 was speeding. One witness said they believed the suspect, Manuel Soria, was going at least 80 mph before hitting Father Graham Golden’s car. Police believe they were racing an SUV. Father Graham died.

[2] New Mexico school districts bracing for boost in kindergarteners We are still over a month away from school starting and districts are already preparing for a surge in kindergarteners. The New Mexico Public Education Department says new data shows during the pandemic the state saw a 12% decrease in the number of kindergartners enrolled in public schools. APS reported public school kindergarten enrollment went down 17%. Now, districts are bracing for those students to come back with the next kindergarten class.

[3] Western New Mexico sees scattered storms as temperatures remain hot The morning is smoky, especially in the valley. Air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups, including those with health conditions, the elderly, and children. Avoid prolonged activity outside for the morning hours, but air quality will improve a bit during the afternoon. Today will be partly cloudy, with showers and thunderstorms, mostly in western New Mexico, the Four Corners, and the Rio Grande Valley. Only a couple of isolated storms will be possible southeast. The Metro will stay dry during the day, with a chance for a shower after 6 p.m.

[4] Estancia veterans organization heartbroken after homemade cannon stolen A veterans group is offering a $700 reward for the return of a Civil War-era cannon. American Legion Post 22 in Estancia says it was stolen from outside the post over the weekend. The group doesn’t believe metal thieves are to blame because other metal was left untouched. Mayor Nathan Dial and the 40 other group members are heartbroken.

[5] Names of first four ‘Vax 2 the Max’ winners announced There are still five more chances to win $250,000 in the state’s Vax 2 the Max sweepstakes. Four New Mexicans are waking up a whole lot richer as the state announced winners from last week including 23-year-old Taylor Brooke Provencio from Doña Ana County. The other winners are Ruth Meilstrup Phillip Perez, and Linda Tobkin. The four vaccinated New Mexicans had their names drawn in the first round of the state’s incentive sweepstakes.