Thursday’s Top Stories

[1] Autopsy confirms teen died of smoke inhalation during police standoff – Officials have released the autopsy report on 15-year-old Brett Rosenau who died in a house fire during a police standoff. The results confirm what officials said, that Rosenau died of smoke inhalation during that July standoff in southeast Albuquerque. The attorney for Rosenau’s family says the results will be part of their wrongful death lawsuit against the city, saying it proves the teen’s death could have been avoided. Attorney General Hector Balderas says his office has brought in national experts to review the case. At this point, he says his team is not moving toward criminal charges against the officers.

[2] Alec Baldwin, ‘Rust’ production reaches settlement with Halyna Hutchins family – Wednesday morning, Alec Baldwin announced he has reached a settlement with the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. In February, the Hutchins family filed a wrongful death lawsuit over the shooting of Halyna on the “Rust” movie set in October, 2021. No dollar amount has been released. But what News 13 does know is that as part of the deal, widower Matthew Hutchins – will be an executive producer on “Rust” – which will resume filming in January 2023. There is still an ongoing criminal investigation and it is unclear if the movie production will continue in New Mexico at the same set near Santa Fe.

[3] Scattered showers continue around New Mexico – In the metro, today is expected to be less active than yesterday, but an isolated afternoon shower or two cannot be ruled out. The strongest storms and rainfall will be across the southern part of the state, mainly south of I-40. A bit of drier air is working across the northern part of the state, decreasing rain chances across southern Colorado and the Four Corners. Daily showers and storms are expected through the weekend.

[4] New Mexico offering $10K grants to communities to install baby boxes – The state is putting up funding for communities across the state to install baby boxes. The boxes are meant to give parents a safe place to surrender an unwanted baby anonymously, no questions asked. Under the state’s Safe Haven for Infants Act, communities can apply for up to $10,000 to install their own baby box. The program has $330,000 available. Some communities already installed or approved baby boxes including Hobbs, where a teen mother is accused of throwing her newborn in a dumpster in January.

[5] Española man honored for helping local youth through art – A New Mexican has been named one of the top ten influential Hispanics in the United States for his work helping children in the Española Valley. Salvador Ruiz Esquivel co-founded the afterschool program Moving Arts Española in 2008. It has been providing performing and visual arts education to hundreds of kids along with free nutritional and academic support. He was recently named Univision’s Univisionarios for most influential Hispanics for his contributions to his community.