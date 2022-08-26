Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Attorney general intends to prove Sheryl Williams Stapleton stole at least $1M – A clearer picture is starting to form of how much money a former state lawmaker and Albuquerque’s Public Schools administrator allegedly stole. The attorney general has been actively involved in the case. Attorney General Hector Balderas said he cannot talk specifics as a trial is pending, but says his office will prove Sheryl Williams Stapleton stole at least a million. Balderas said his office has recovered $474,000 so far. Williams Stapleton is scheduled to go on trial in March.

[2] Federal warrant: Suspect in Blake’s murder had accomplices – More information about the deadly Blake’s Lotaburger robbery in Española has been revealed. A federal search warrant stated the man charged with the murder, Ricky Martinez, had help. Martinez is charged with gunning down Cypress Garcia at the Blake’s Lotaburger in Española, during a robbery. Two women are now being accused of acting as his getaway drivers, not only in the murder but in another robbery days before. Now, investigating agencies are trying to figure out how to charge the women.

[3] Stormy Friday with flood threats, drier weekend – Storms will develop in the mountains during the afternoon, pushing eastward throughout the evening and overnight. Most of New Mexico will have the chance for storms, except far southern and southeast NM. Flooding will be a high threat around the burn scars and under any heavy downpours. The Metro has the chance for storms from the early afternoon, through the late evening.

[4] Free bus rides help Albuquerque ridership – Albuquerque’s city bus system took a major hit when the pandemic began, losing millions of riders. ABQ Ride has seen a slight increase in riders this year and the city believes that’s due to the zero fare program, but some seats are still left empty. Back in 2019 the bus system saw more than nine-million riders. Then down to seven-million in 2020 and fewer than four-million in 2021.

[5] New cocktail available at 2022 New Mexico State Fair – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair is partnering with a local brewery and distillery for its signature cocktail. The fair is teaming up with Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery, located in Santa Fe, for a strawberry lemonade with vodka. The drink will be available at the fair, but you can also buy a pack in stores. The 2022 New Mexico State Fair will be held from September 8 through 18.