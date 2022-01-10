KRQE Newsfeed: Attempted murder charges, Overnight homicide, Mild and quiet, Property taxes, Treecycling

Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Hobbs woman arrested after allegedly leaving newborn in dumpster An 18-year-old Hobbs woman is scheduled to be in court on Monday after being charged with attempted murder after police say she threw her newborn baby in a dumpster. A security camera at a nearby business reportedly captured the incident on video. Viewers are warned the footage is disturbing. Hobbs Police report Alexis Avila gave birth and allegedly drove to a dumpster, throwing her newborn baby in a trash bag into the dumpster. Hours later, a group is seen rummaging through the dumpster, discovering the newborn. Using surveillance footage, police were able to track down Avila’s car and say she reportedly confessed to everything. The baby was last known to be in stable condition.

[2] 1 dead, 1 injured in southeast Albuquerque shooting One person is dead after they were shot in southeast Albuquerque. Police were called out to San Pedro Dr. just before 2 a.m. Officers say they found one person dead and one other person arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds. There’s no word on their condition.

[3] Warmer with a few showers Monday but a quiet week ahead This morning is chilly, with temperatures below freezing. Skies are clear for northern NM, with some clouds and snow showers in far southeast NM. Light snow showers will be possible early this morning, but as temperatures breach freezing, rain showers will remain possible during the day.

[4] Bernalillo County employees will answer questions at Alvarado Square Bernalillo County property taxes are due today but the county won’t be able to collect them in person. The Treasurer’s Office is still dealing with the after-effects of a ransomware attack. The county’s communications director wants to ensure people that county employees will be on hand at Alvarado Square on Monday, Jan. 10, and are available to answer any questions residents may have. The Treasurer’s Office is still accepting tax payments through its online portal, county drop boxes, and at any branch of the Rio Grande Credit Union.

[5] ‘Treecycling’ in Albuquerque ends Treecycling is now over. The City of Albuquerque’s Solid Waste and Parks and Recreation Department and PNM united to offer the two-week-long event. The only requirement was to remove decorations, tree stands, and lights and they would mulch your tree for free. This was the 30th year of the treecycling event in Albuquerque.