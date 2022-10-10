Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’ Five Facts

[1] FBI looking for suspect in 2020 death – The FBI is asking for help finding the person or people responsible for the death of a Native American man found dead nearly two years ago. Isiah Terrell Billy was found dead near a gas station on October 5, 2020. Officials say he was strangled to death. There is a $10,000 award for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.

[2] Linguist: Spanish dialect spoken in New Mexico is fading away – Researchers said the Spanish language spoken by many New Mexicans, their family members, and their ancestors is starting to disappear. Dr. Devin Jenkins, a linguist, said it’s a mixture of old Spanish words, Indigenous words, and English. The language can be found all over the state, primarily in northern New Mexico. Jenkins said the language is fading away as older generations are passing away and their younger relatives no longer learn the dialect. Researchers found the language could be gone within the next 50 years due to a generational shift; younger generations are mostly learning English.

[3] Storms Monday, ahead of drier and warmer week – Many areas will stay drier today with afternoon sun. Storms will be possible in southeast NM, the Gila, western mountains and northern mountains. The valley, Four Corners, and northeast highlands will stay drier and sunnier. Drier air will take over the state on Tuesday, leaving everyone dry for the rest of the work week. Temperatures will rebound on Tuesday, thanks to westerly wind flow, and highs will be back to around and above average.

[4] Project aims to protect, raise awareness about the Gila – Student filmmakers from New Mexico State University are getting hands-on experience out in the field, while also learning about the history of the Gila wilderness. NMSU partnered with the U.S. Forest Service to create the Gila Film School. Students have made six short documentaries. These documentaries were shot during a nearly two-week, 17 mile backpacking trip in the Gila. The documentaries will be showcased by the U.S. Forest Service. The films will then be sent to different fourth grade classrooms across New Mexico.

[5] Albuquerque teen sets up Halloween display for neighborhood – One house in northeast Albuquerque is hard to miss thanks to the Halloween display one Albuquerque teen puts on. Elias Aragon has been a fan of spooky season ever since he was a kid and was inspired by his uncle who would also go all-out for Halloween. Elias says putting buying and building his own decorations is not easy, but it is worth it. He says he hopes to continue the tradition for years to come.