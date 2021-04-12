KRQE Newsfeed: Asking for change, Capital outlay, Windy morning, Busy bees, Back on the road

Monday’s Top Stories:

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] 2 Republican lawmakers asking for change in state’s gating criteria Two Republican lawmakers are asking the governor to change the criteria for New Mexico’s Red to Turquoise reopening framework. House Minority Whip Rod Montoya and State Senator William Sharer sent a letter to the governor on Thursday. The two lawmakers claim test positivity rate is no longer a reliable gauge. State health officials say they’ve been discussing possible adjustments to this framework.

[2] Half a billion dollars in capital outlay funds going towards projects across New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is approving half a billion dollars in capital outlay requests for projects across New Mexico. The goal for capital outlay is fixing issues that need immediate attention. Some of this year’s requests are improving broadband, addressing abandoned oil and gas wells, as well as wildfire protection. Some lawmakers used the capital outlay funds for economic development projects in their communities.

[3] Winds will calm Monday morning A back door cold front is moving into central and southeast New Mexico this morning, bringing some gusty winds. The front will fizzle out through the morning, leading to calmer conditions midday, and an afternoon breeze up to around 20 mph.

[4] Bee season is here: What to do if you get caught up in a bee swarm Bee season is here and New Mexico beekeepers say that’s when bees are out scouting for a new place to live. They also say swarms may look intimidating, but that’s usually when bees are the calmest, and disturbing them is the worst thing to do. If you see a swarm this spring, call a beekeeper to keep the healthy bees alive in our area. Once a swarm is with a beekeeper, they will stay there until it’s time to move to a new hive.

[5] State library bookmobiles traveling across New Mexico The New Mexico State Library’s three bookmobiles are back on the road. They will be equipped with satellite internet to act as a WiFi hotspot. The bookmobiles are running on an abbreviated schedule from now until the end of June. Only curbside service is being offered at this time and people are not allowed inside.