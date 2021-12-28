KRQE Newsfeed: Arson charges, Bank robbery, Snow & wind, Minimum wage, Breaking barriers

Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Arrest warrant out for possible Islamic Center of New Mexico arson suspect A woman that allegedly set fire to the Islamic Center of New Mexico is now facing a third-degree felony arson charge. An arrest warrant is now out for the 43-year-old Isela Camarena who is accused of setting fire to the center near Yale and Cesar Chavez last month. The woman was caught on surveillance video starting a fire and throwing burning items onto the playground. According to court documents, the fire caused about $3,000 worth of damage to the building.

[2] FBI search for suspect who robbed northwest Albuquerque bank Authorities are searching for the man who robbed a northwest Albuquerque bank on Monday. The FBI says the man walked into the Bank of Albuquerque on Coors near the interstate, handed the teller a demand note, and got away with cash.

[3] Winter storm arrives Tuesday, bringing wind and snow Most of New Mexico is dry and chilly, with breezy winds this morning. The wind will stay breezy through the day, making temperatures feel chillier. A wind advisory will be in effect until 4 p.m. for the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, northeast highlands, central mountains and central highlands, and the south-central mountains, where winds will gust up to 55 mph. Downslope of the mountains, winds will stay gusty, and eastern NM will see winds up to around 40 mph.

[4] New Mexico’s minimum wage increasing to $11.50 per hour The minimum wage will once again increase in New Mexico. Starting January 1, the minimum wage will increase from $10.50 an hour to $11.50. Tipped workers will get a base pay of $2.80 per hour. This is the latest in a series of rate increases approved by the legislature and governor in 2019.

[5] Mayor Keller signs bill to ensure non-English speakers have access to services The language barrier will soon be a thing of the past in Albuquerque’s City Hall. Mayor Tim Keller signed the Language Access Bill with a goal to give everyone access to public services regardless of what language they speak. The City says more than 67,000 people speak little to no English. The mayor also signed anti-Asian hate legislation.