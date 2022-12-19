Monday Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Albuquerque police arrest teenager in connection to murder of mother’s boyfriend – A 17-year-old is now in custody after the police say her shot and killed his mother’s boyfriend Saturday, near Downtown Albuquerque. The shooting resulted in a SWAT situation that lasted hours near coal and 11th. Police said Saturday afternoon, Rubem Benavidez and his father went to the La Tierra Apartments where Garcia and Guzman lived. At around 1 a.m. on Sunday APD’s SWAT Team arrested Benavidez without incident, he is charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence.

[2] Grassroots organization takes legal action to protect open space – More than a dozen people are filing a lawsuit against the city. The reason is to stop the city from building an educational center in the Elena Gallegos Open Space. The center would be built specifically on the Pino Trail or the Cottonwood Springs Trailhead. The Grassroots organization said if the city moves forward with the educational center, it would directly be violating an agreement from 1982 that prohibits development in this area.

[3] Sunshine and Seasonable Temperatures to Kick Off this Week – After a bit of snow and rain yesterday, the skies have cleared overnight. This has allowed temperatures to dip below freezing all across the state waking up on this Monday morning. To the south and east, temperatures will warm up to 10 degrees above what we felt yesterday. However, chilly conditions are still forecast to the north. All of New Mexico will begin to feel more seasonable through Wednesday, before an arctic blast hits the US.

[4] PNM aims to gather hundreds of pints of blood donations – Hundreds of lives will be saved thanks to a record-setting attempt at collecting donations. 148 people signed up for a blood drive on December 18 at UNM’s Student Union Building. In eight hours they collected at least 125 units of blood that will save 375 lives. They were attempting to break the record for most units donated in New Mexico, the record is currently at 147 units. The officials are still working on a final count of how many units were donated.

[5] Albuquerque man skates into father’s legacy with new ride – Individuals can soon see a very unique vehicle driving around Albuquerque. Courtney Ballew, owner of Skate-O-Mania near I-40, and Juan Tabo have a new ride. This roller skate car is one of only 16 ever made back in the 1970s. Now it has rolled into Albuquerque and is here to stay. For Ballew, this is not just a good advertisement but has a special meaning behind it. His father built Roller King back in the 80s and had a vehicle just like this.