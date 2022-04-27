Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Video: ‘Rust’ movie armorer questioned over live rounds on set – The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office released hundreds of hours of footage and interviews following the deadly shooting on the Rust movie set in Santa Fe. The videos included the interviews of the movie’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. Deputies interviewed her for two-and-a-half hours. The case is now in the hands of the Santa Fe District Attorney.

[2] Video: Car crashes into Albuquerque school bus with students inside – KRQE News 13 is sharing video from the February crash involving an APS school bus – warning, the video in the story is shocking – Two students suffered broken bones in the crash. One girl sustained a broken pelvis and a boy ended up with a broken femur. The driver of the Mustang that hit the bus is facing criminal charges.

[3] Gustier wind, high fire danger and severe storm threat – Wednesday morning is mild and quiet across the state. Moisture has moved into the area, at the surface level, and aloft. Skies are mostly cloudy, but they will start to clear from west to east today as drier air moves into New Mexico from Arizona. The dry air and breezy winds will lead to high fire danger, and red flag warnings will be issued Wednesday afternoon and evening across all of western and central NM, including the Metro. Winds will come in from the southwest at 15-30 and gusts to 35-40 mph.

[4] Homeowners beware: BBB warns New Mexicans about bad contractors – The Better Business Bureau is warning New Mexicans to look out for bad contractors starting jobs, then leaving them unfinished. Many say they are being left in a tough spot when this happens to them. Tina Bezdec signed a contract with Paradise Pools of New Mexico back in October 2020 and says the project still isn’t complete. Bezdek is looking to take legal action. Paradise Pools says supply and demand issues from the pandemic is the reason for the incomplete pool.

[5] Mayor ask that BioPark tram be operational by October – The new tram project at the BioPark is getting a push from the mayor. In the mayor’s one-year goals he requests the tram to be up and running no later than October 13. The tram will carry people from the zoo to the aquarium in just 12 minutes. A gravel path now exists where the train tracks used to be. Though it does not appear much else has been done since this work was finished around February.