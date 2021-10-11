KRQE Newsfeed: Archuleta arrested, Canceled flights, Winds picking up, YMCA renovations, Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Albuquerque man turns self in for sister’s murder An Albuquerque man is behind bars after police say he admitted to killing his sister in July. Police say Steven Archuleta Jr. called 911 to turn himself in. He allegedly identified his sister and said he wanted to kill himself for what he had done. Police say Archuleta shot his sister in her Northeast Heights apartment and that her children witnessed the shooting. Archuleta has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

[2] Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue into Monday There’s a handful of canceled Southwest flights coming in or going out of the Sunport on Monday. There’s no word on if they’re all directly linked to the issues the airline faced on Sunday when thousands of flights were canceled. Southwest blamed air traffic control and weather-related challenges for more than 1,800 cancelations. Southwest says it’s still operating fewer flights than it did pre-pandemic, saying it makes it tougher to reschedule passengers.

[3] Another storm brings strong winds and chilly temperatures This morning is very chilly with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Warm layers are needed this morning, but by this afternoon temperatures will climb a few degrees from Sunday, warming into the 60s, 70s, and 80s. Today will be mostly sunny, dry, and breezy. Winds will kick up during the afternoon, with gusts between 20 to 30 mph from the southwest.

[4] YMCA invests thousands in facility renovations Big changes are coming to the YMCA in Albuquerque. This comes after recently investing more than $100,000 for renovations. The Albuquerque YMCA along with the Santa Fe Child Care Center spent $110,000 to make much-needed upgrades getting a new lobby, flooring, and a fresh coat of paint. They’re also updating the showers to offer more privacy and getting TVs for the fitness center.

[5] Indian Pueblo Cultural Center honors Indigenous Peoples’ Day with special event Monday is Indigenous Peoples’ Day and the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque is inviting people to join the center in celebrating. To honor the day, the Cultural Center has a lineup of activities planned from presentations, dancer performances, and demonstrations. New Mexico has observed the holiday for years now however, President Biden issued a proclamation last week to make October 11 both Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Columbus Day. The Cultural Center says its their responsibility to keep the voices that came before them alive.