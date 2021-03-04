KRQE Newsfeed: APS sports return, Causing concern, Storm today, Aviation safety, Mapping Mars

Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] APS high school athletes allowed to participate in sports Sports are back on for high school students in Albuquerque Public Schools. The district announced Wednesday night it worked out a plan with the state to allow student-athletes to play again. The Public Education Department has tied sports to hybrid learning. APS says they will offer voluntary small group, in-person learning on all campuses starting on Monday. If there are no COVID-19 outbreaks for the next two weeks, full practices and games can start the week of March 22. Fans are not allowed at practices or games.

[2] New Mexico officials react to Texas ending its mask mandate Some are concerned loosened COVID restrictions in Texas could cause problems here in New Mexico. Starting next week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is getting rid of the state’s mask mandate and reopening businesses 100%. Now, the mayors of Hobbs and Las Cruces worry it will drive New Mexicans to spend money there instead of in New Mexico. They also don’t want to see it undo their progress toward curbing the spread of coronavirus. The state says they will closely monitor developments in those border counties.

[3] Northern New Mexico sees rain, snow mix Thursday morning Rain, mix, and snow showers are coming down in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado this morning. Most precipitation is staying north of I-40, and some wet roadways and light snow could create dicey driving conditions in spots. More scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, as well as mountain snow is expected through the day in northern New Mexico.

[4] CNM students learn how to spot aircraft issues Local aviation students are learning what it takes to fix jet engines. Students at CNM leave the program as certified mechanics making it a stepping stone to get into bigger programs. The aviation program director says at CNM, students are taught clearly how to follow the correct process for each maintenance task. A safety process is involved whenever any work is done on an airplane, leaving multiple hands to double-check the work. Right now, the Aviation Technology Program has 17 students enrolled.

[5] UNM professor to be featured in National Geographic A UNM professor is getting national attention for her work on mapping out Mars. In 2011, Professor Maria Lane released a book called “Geographies of Mars: Seeing and Knowing the Red Planet”. Now that the Mars rover Perseverance has landed on Mars, her research has drummed up new interest in maps. In a National Geographic feature, Lane says she focused on maps dating back to the mid-1800s. She says those maps led to the belief there was intelligent life on Mars and even influenced irrigation methods on Earth.