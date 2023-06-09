Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] APS may deny students enrollment based on prior behavior – A new APS proposal could stop some students from enrolling in school. The new policy would have students who have been expelled within a year be denied from enrolling in other APS schools out of safety concerns for other students. The proposed changes would limit students who’ve been expelled from any public or private school in any state, to enroll within the district – preventing those previously expelled students from coming back next year. The proposed policy would still need to go through the superintendent for approval. The district is working on a report to see what groups are being suspended or expelled before presenting them to the whole school board.

[2] Snapchat helps police arrest Albuquerque repeat criminal – 18-year-old Jorge Luevano has been arrested after police found evidence on his Snapchat account. APD was called to investigate a deadly shooting June 1, 2023. Following the shooting, police got several videos from witnesses in the area, recovered 9mm gun casings, and searched the suspect’s phone. On the phone were Snapchat messages from an account used by Luevano, where he agreed to meet up with the shooting victim to sell marijuana. Luevano’s Snapchat showed he was in the area at the time of the shooting. It also revealed two pictures he posted showing a 9mm gun on the same day as the shooting. The evidence also revealed that the casings matched ones collected at another crime scene where shots were fired at homeless people from a moving car.

[3] Dry and warm weekend for most of New Mexico – Northeast New Mexico will have enough low level moisture present to see some storms. The rest of the state will see more sunshine on Saturday and Sunday, with dry skies and warm temperatures. The winds will become breezy on Sunday, but windier weather will not arrive until Monday and Tuesday.

[4] Pavement work to begin on I-25 in Santa Fe – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is going to begin repaving a portion of I-25 in Santa Fe starting on Monday, June 12. The project will cover both directions of the highway from mile marker 277, south of Cerrillos Road, to mile marker 290, south of El Dorado. The work is expected to take 20 days from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, 6 days a week. All lanes leading into Santa Fe will remain open until 9 a.m. each day, and all lanes leading out will reopen before 4 p.m. each day. One lane will be closed during lower-traffic hours.

[5] Meow Wolf exhibitions are now certified autism centers – Meow Wolf has announced that all locations are now certified autism centers. Meow Wolf has implemented several measures to ensure an accessible experience for all guests. This includes sensory items and bags, staff training, and visual descriptions coming later this year. The certification was obtained through the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education. The company currently has three locations: Santa Fe, New Mexico; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Denver, Colorado; with one coming soon to Dallas, Texas.