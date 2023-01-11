Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] APS proposal means big changes at several schools; could force students to transfer – APS is proposing to close a handful of schools and turn some into early childhood centers or multi-use outdoor schools. Five schools are on the chopping block, most of them are in the North Valley. All of the students would be moved to other campuses. The proposal was made at Monday’s school board meeting. If approved, these changes would not be made before the 2023 school year.

[2] Anti-abortion ordinance passes – Roosevelt county is joining the list of New Mexico counties approving ordinances aimed at preventing abortions. The new ordinance puts restrictions on area clinic’s ability to have abortion supplies from being sent through the mail, it’s similar to those passed in Clovis and Hobbs. For the ordinance to be enforced a private citizen would file a lawsuit against someone suspected of violating the law. If the lawsuit succeeds, the court could enforce fines or even pay damages to the party suing them.

[3] Windy Wednesday with morning snow and rain – A cold front is moving across New Mexico Wednesday morning, bringing a line of snow and rain showers. Temperatures are below freezing in the mountains, and snow has accumulated on the mountain roads. Rain and snow will end in New Mexico by late morning, but continue in the San Juan Mountains until the mid-afternoon and evening. The rest of the day will be partly cloudy, cooler and windy.

[4] Ahead of 2023 legislative session, New Mexico Governor releases budget suggestion – The governor is releasing her proposed $9.4 billion budget. It calls for a nearly 12% hike with $220 million for extended in-classroom learning time and $130 million to expand access to preschool. The budget also calls for $25 million in rental assistance and eviction protection; plus $100 million for law enforcement recruitment and a 4% raise for all state employees.

[5] New federal grant will tackle New Mexico’s broadband issue – The state says more than 400,000 New Mexicans don’t have the internet access they need to conduct their daily business. Tuesday, the state got $5.7 million in the form of a federal grant to help tackle the problem and create a game plan to get internet throughout the state. The state office of broadband access and expansion is asking for the public’s help to update New Mexico’s Internet Access Map to qualify for more funding.