Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] City Council denies appeal to block zoning changes in Barelas Neighborhood – A development in one of Albuquerque’s oldest neighborhoods is moving forward, despite pushback from some community members. Members of the community group known as “The People’s Housing Project” and neighbors spoke against a zoning change in the Barelas Neighborhood that would pave the way for a multi-use development. The zoning change would allow a development in the Barelas Neighborhood across the street from the Rail Yards. The council voted unanimously to uphold those zoning changes, denying the appeal from the opponents of the project.

[2] Documents: Man charged with opening fire at Española protest had previous run-in with FBI – Ryan Martinez, the man charged with the shooting at the Oñate statue protest in Española, was on the FBI’s radar from social media posts dating back to 2018. According to court documents, the posts prompted the FBI to investigate Martinez and interview him in 2020. Court documents revealed Martinez admitted to police that he “attempted to commit murder” when pointing his weapon and opening fire at Jacob Johns. Martinez appeared in front of a Rio Arriba Magistrate Court Judge Monday, but Judge Alexandra Naranjo said, “This court no longer has jurisdiction over your case, and now, it will be transferred to District Court for further action.” For now, Martinez will stay behind bars pending a new detention hearing.

[3] Mild and quiet Tuesday for New Mexico – As a cold front moves into the state, temperatures will stay cooler than yesterday in central, northern and western NM. However, the south and eastern NM will heat up again today, until the front arrives tonight. Temperatures will be chilly every night, even dropping into the 40s in the Metro, and freezing up north. The rest of the week will be mild, with seasonal temperatures, and dry.

[4] New Mexico State Police send officers to Albuquerque to combat crime – New Mexico State Police promised to up their crime-fighting presence in the metro in response to the governor’s health order on gun violence. State Police said it’s in the first phase of a “multi-step response.” Since September, they’ve surged nearly three dozen officers in Albuquerque. So far, they have arrested 50 repeat offenders, six with violent crimes on their record.

[5] Businesses gearing up for Balloon Fiesta visitors – Balloon Fiesta is just days away, and tourists from all over the world will be visiting Albuquerque. Owl Cafe has been preparing for weeks for then influx of tourists coming into town by ordering more food, supplies and having all hands on deck. The Old Town Emporium said this is a critical time for businesses in Albuquerque’s tourist hotspots. The Old Town Emporium started preparing months in advance by ordering extra shirts, mugs, and more. Some businesses said they may have extended hours during the Fiesta if business is good.