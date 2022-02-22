Tuesday Top Stories

Tuesday Five Facts

[1] APD hunts for suspect in shooting, kidnapping, carjacking spree – The Albuquerque Police Department are on the hunt for a man who police say was behind a violent crime spree. APD says the string of events started happening around 11:20 p.m on Sunday. In total, the man broke into a business, forced himself into three homes, stole vehicles, kidnapped three people and shot at bystanders.

[2] Some New Mexicans still choosing to mask while in public – Six days after Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham lifted the mask mandate some businesses are opting to keep the masks on.

[3] More wind and snow Tuesday, but the worst arrives Wednesday – Tuesday morning is colder, with breezy winds around the mountains. We are seeing some light snow showers in the Jemez and Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and heavy snow in the San Juan Mountains.

[4] NMDOH recommending fourth COVID shot to immunocompromised – Registration for the fourth COVID-19 vaccine is open to certain New Mexicans. Monday the New Mexico Department of Health started sending out text messages to immunocompromised New Mexicans recommending they get the fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

[5] Teen continues to make an impact in the homeless community in new way – The Albuquerque teen known for his selfless and creative mission to help the homeless is on a new adventure. Donovan Smith started making soaps for the homeless after he and his mom recovered from a life of sleeping in shelters. By 13-years-old he had started his own business. He was also recognized by former President Barack Obama. Smith is now in college in Washington State and runs a hydro-farm where he donates everything he grows to local nonprofits.