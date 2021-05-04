KRQE Newsfeed: APD reforms, Under investigation, Warmer & drier, Back to campus, BioPark reopening

Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Recent APD report finds issues in controlling use-of-force, disciplinary systems The federal monitor watching APD for more than six years says he still sees officers using unnecessary force. He also reports APD doesn’t address the situation as much as they need to. APD’s Chief Harold Medina says one of their problems is they’re still reviewing a pipeline of old cases which makes it tough for them to review in issue in a timely manner. He also claims some of the expectations are unrealistic because of the number of officers they have and the time it takes to train people.

[2] Father says daughter’s death in I-25 crash could have been prevented The father of the girl who was recently killed in a crash says CYFD knew it wasn’t the first time her mother drove drunk with her in the car. In March, police say 23-year-old Alexis Martinez was driving drunk and speeding when she crashed into a concrete barrier. Two kinds inside the car, including Martinez’s seven-year-old daughter Amariah Moya. Amariah’s father tells KRQE News 13 in November he reported a Facebook Live video to CYFD that allegedly shows Martinez drinking and getting into the car with Amariah in the front seat. He claims CYFD closed the case because police said there wasn’t enough evidence of a crime. CYFD says they’re conducting an investigation.

[3] Dry and mild Tuesday across New Mexico It is a chilly morning, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s across the state. Low clouds have settled across eastern New Mexico, backing up to the Lee side of the central mountain chain. Visibility has not been an issue this morning. The clouds will lift throughout the morning and early afternoon, leading to a sunnier end to the day.

[4] UNM moves to ‘Bring Back the Pack’ UNM released updated plans for returning to in-person learning this fall. The university’s updated plan includes COVID-19 safety guidelines for all students, faculty, and staff. Students living on campus will have double-occupancy in dorm rooms and regular dining services will resume. UNM says protocols are always subject to change based on the state’s health orders.

[5] ABQ BioPark Aquarium to reopen The Albuquerque Aquarium is getting ready to open its doors again. BioPark Society members will be allowed back on Wednesday, April 5. The general public can get tickets starting the following Wednesday. Aquarium capacity is limited to 25% and tickets do need to be reserved ahead of time.