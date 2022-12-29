Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] APD discusses 117 murder suspects arrested this year – APD says there have been 119 murder victims in Albuquerque in 2022. Police say they have arrested 81 suspects in those cases, along with 36 suspects from previous year’s cases. Chief Harold Medina says a concerning trend they’re seeing is minor disputes turning into homicides. The department plans to call on lawmakers during the upcoming legislative session to provide more funding and resources to the entire criminal justice system.

[2] New program aims to aid low-income homebuyers with down payment assistance – The New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority is rolling out one of its largest grants ever to get New Mexicans into their own home. They are giving low to moderate income families a grant of $25,000 toward a down payment on a home. The grant won’t have to be repaid and can be paired with other programs. It’s available to families at or below 80% of the median income in their county. MFA says they want to help 302 families with the program. They believe this will especially help people living in rural New Mexico.

[3] Messy morning roads Thursday morning, drier day – Snow continues Thursday morning along I-40 from the Grants area to Laguna Pueblo, and roads are reportedly snow covered and slick for most of I-40 from Albuquerque to the AZ state line. Roads are also very snowy and icy along US 550 between Bernalillo and Cuba area, and in the northern mountains. Snow showers are still coming down in the east mountains as well, and all snow showers will end by mid-morning. Skies will clear today for much of the state. It will be a dry day with mostly to partly sunny skies and cool temperatures.

[4] Albuquerque city council targeting rundown section of Menaul Boulevard – A major makeover could be in store for a section of Albuquerque. The six-block stretch of Menaul between I-40 and the North Diversion Channel west of Carlisle is marked by boarded up buildings, homeless encampments and signs of economic downturn. After a series of public meetings with businesses and residents, the city developed a 60-page redevelopment plan. Among the improvements are upgrades to roads, streetlights and bus stops as well as financial incentives for developers who want to improve the area. The plan will be introduced to city council next month.

[5] Bernalillo County selects artists for public art projects – Bernalillo County has selected artists for two public art projects. The artist Paz plans to use fried clay tiles and painted images in the mural project and plans to work with students from nearby elementary schools to create many of the clay pieces. It is expected to be done by the end of 2023. Design Plus LLC will be installing a neon light display at the Route 66 visitor center. This is the same team who redesigned the El Vado and Monterrey Motel. This project is expected to be done in summer of 2023.