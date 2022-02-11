Friday Top Stories

Friday Five Facts

[1] Pretrial detention bill gets new focus on ankle monitors – The “tough on crime” legislative session is coming to an end but not without some changes to one bill that is still stirring up debate. The original proposal would automatically assume those charged with violent crimes like murder and sexual abuse of children would be a liability out of jail. The change would allow people charged with those crimes to be left out on ankle monitors but with stricter rules. The bill cleared the House Judiciary Committee. In order for the bill to become law, it would need to pass a full House and full Senate vote by next Thursday.

[2] Daughter might live with father accused of mother’s murder – A 6-year-old girl will likely be returned to her father after he is accused of murdering her mother. Jerome Gutierrez is awaiting trial for the death of Kristy Rivera last year. Judge Cindy Leos ruled the family will return the child to Gutierrez. Judge Leos said the girl will not be released to Gutierrez until her pretrial interviews are finished.

[3] Warmest day of the year on the way – Lows are in the lower 40s for the Albuquerque metro area. Other spots with snow are seeing temperatures in the teens, like Taos. But we’ll rapidly warm up due to some stronger wind gusts. Peak gusts will top out in the 30-35 mph range. This will give our highs a boost near 60° for Albuquerque and 70° for Roswell.

[4] New Mexico chile farmers prepare for another tough year – Irrigation season is right around the corner for farmers in New Mexico but the outlook seems to be another tough year ahead due to drought. Areas in New Mexico are experiencing exceptional drought. This year, the conservancy is planning on getting the water out on March 7 starting in Belen.

[5] Los Alamos National Laboratory working on asteroid defense – Scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory are steeping up by studying asteroids in the hopes of being better prepared to defend the earth against them. Planetary scientists say there is no cause for alarm as no asteroids are coming toward the earth. The team is trying to learn more about what the massive space rocks are made of and how they behave with the help of a supercomputer.