KRQE Newsfeed: Amber Alerts, Anti-Asian hate rally, Wind picks up, custom car search, Popejoy reopens

Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Police are asking for the public’s help for two Amber Alerts in New Mexico. It’s day two in the search for missing teens from the Santo Domingo Pueblo as 14-year-old Zuriah Castillo and 16-year-old Jaylynn Miller are believed to have been abducted from a gas station on Saturday night by 37-year-old Andres Pinto. A separate Amber Alert has been issued for missing one-year-old Mia Nolasco. Authorities say she was taken by her mother, Michelle Nolasco in Grants on Sunday morning.

[2] New Mexicans speak out against anti-Asian hate New Mexicans are taking a stand against anti-Asian hate crimes. Dozens of people showed up to a rally at Civic Plaza on Sunday afternoon. Now, Attorney General Hector Balderas says he’s calling on the governor and New Mexico legislature to increase resources to investigate hate crimes.

[3] Higher temperatures Monday as wind picks up This morning is quiet, dry, and cool. High pressure is overhead, keeping skies mostly sunny today and allowing temperatures to warm up. It will be a warmer afternoon, with highs in the 60s, 70s, and 80s across the state. Wind will pick up during the afternoon, with most spots seeing gusts up to around 30 mph. Northeast New Mexico will be under a wind advisory from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. because some wind gusts could reach about 50 mph. There will be high fire danger in this area as well.

[4] Rio Rancho man’s car stolen from auto shop A man is searching for his custom car after it was stolen from an Albuquerque auto shop. Rick Sanchez took his Audi A-4 wagon to Showtime detailing near Jefferson and McLeod. On Friday, the owner of Showtime says he was closing up shop and left the car running for a couple of minutes while he was putting his tools away and someone took off with it.

[5] Popejoy Hall announces reopening plans for 2021-2022 season Plans to reopen UNM’s Popejoy Hall are in the works. Officials say they will reopen as early as December. There will be some changes including adding plexiglass to some areas. They have started booking performances including “Hamilton”.