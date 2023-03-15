Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Amber Alert issued for three-year-old Deming girl – An Amber Alert has been issued for three-year-old Avyanna Gaco-Hernandez. Police say she was abducted from her residence in Deming on the 600 block of west Third St. They say she was abducted by Jaime Gamboa and Adriana Rivas. Avyanna is described as 3 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 45 pounds. She has short brown hair and brown eyes. Avyanna was last seen wearing a black shirt and jeans and was wrapped in a blanket with cartoon characters on it. Police say Gamboa and Rivas got into an altercation with Avyanna’s mother when they took her and left on foot. Anyone with information is asked to call Deming Police at (575) 546-0354 or call 9-1-1.

[2] How Raúl Torrez wants to change the New Mexico Attorney General’s office – Raul Torrez discussed a wide range of topics, Torrez discusses what he wants to accomplish amid his first year, and his plans to start new divisions within the office. Some of Torrez’s plans include adding a Civil Rights Division for the state. Torrez explains what that division could do, including holding New Mexico’s beleaguered Children Youth and Families Department (CYFD) accountable.

[3] Rain and snow arrive in New Mexico – Most areas will stay dry through midday, but rain will move into western New Mexico, the northern mountains and the Rio Grande Valley by mid-afternoon through the evening. Scattered rain and mountain snow will continue through Thursday morning. Winds will be gusty in the drier areas of eastern New Mexico. Snow and rain will continue on Thursday. Snow will be the most widespread in northeast New Mexico, and scattered rain and snow will continue in central, northern and western New Mexico.

[4] Resolution to rebuild obelisk in Santa Fe withdrawn – Santa Fe city councilors have been trying to figure out what to do with the controversial Santa Fe Plaza obelisk and the space. A group of city councilors finally submitted their proposal to rebuild the statue. Councilor Romero-Wirth says, after a conversation over the weekend with other councilors, the group decided to withdraw the resolution. They plan to do that formally at a special meeting Wednesday night. The space where the Obelisk stood will stay the way it is until further notice.

[5] Bernalillo County secures funding to improve a dangerous intersection – Bernalillo County is receiving $4.6 million from the New Mexico Department of Transportation to improve busy sections of roads in the South Valley. The project will focus on the Second Street and Rio Bravo Boulevard intersection. The project will cost $10.8 million in total. Plans for the project are to improve turn lanes, widen lanes, add traffic signals, and improve lighting.