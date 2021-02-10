KRQE Newsfeed: Amber Alert, Cases dropping, Cooldown coming, Homeless shelter, Golden anniversary

Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Amber Alert issued for 2 Albuquerque children The Amber Alert continues for three-year-old Elijah Covington and his six-year-old brother Javon Rosales. They say their mother, Clorisa Covington, took them from CYFD custody on Tuesday. Police say Covington is dating Fabian Gonzales, who is currently awaiting trial in the murder case of Victoria Martens. Covington’s SUV was found abandoned on Tuesday. If you have any information on their whereabouts, call the Albuquerque Police Department immediately.

[2] New Mexico test positivity improving but county framework will remain As COVID-19 cases continue to drop, the state is getting closer to hitting its goal positivity rate. The ideal number is 5%. As of last week, the seven-day rolling positivity was 5.1%. However, even with cases going down and more people getting vaccinated, the governor’s office says the red-to-green framework will stay in place. This is to maintain tighter rules in counties with high numbers.

[3] Weak storm passes by making light snow, rain possible in northern and western New Mexico Far eastern New Mexico is seeing patchy dense fog again this morning. This time, Lea County in southeast New Mexico will see some of the worst fog, and even a chance for freezing fog. Icy spots will be possible on the roads, and the fog will stick around until nearly noon. Some light mountain snow showers and low elevation rain showers will be possible today in northern and western New Mexico as a weak storm passes by.

[4] Homeless shelter set to open in Rio Arriba County amid COVID restrictions The first-ever homeless shelter in Rio Arriba County is set to open on Thursday. The new Española Pathways Shelter has to limit the occupancy to 25% for now. Ralph Martinez and former state representative Roger Montoya have been working on this project since 2018. Once open, they will have to follow social distancing guidelines for the rooms and everyone will have to wear a mask. The building was meant for 10 of each gender and two families.

[5] New Mexico staple celebrates 50 years in business It’s a golden anniversary Wednesday for Albuquerque’s Frontier restaurant. The iconic staple along Central by UNM opened on this day in 1971. For the past five decades, they’ve become known for delicious breakfast burritos, warm freshly made tortillas, and the Frontier sweet roll. To celebrate, they’re offering specials on breakfast burritos and the famous sweet rolls.