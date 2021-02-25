KRQE Newsfeed: Allowing fans, New guidelines, Snow & rain today, APS graduation, Animal Welfare rescue

Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Isotopes, New Mexico United thrilled to allow fans back at games Sports fans in Bernalillo County can now return to the stands at limited capacity according to the new revised color-coded levels. At the yellow level, the state will allow 25% capacity at outdoor sporting events. Those new changes mean at least a few thousand fans can watch teams like the Isotopes and New Mexico United compete. This is huge for the Isotopes who had said they may not be able to carry the financial burden of a season without fans. The Isotopes first game with fans is already penciled in for April 8. UNM baseball is set to welcome fans on Friday when they take on Air Force.

[2] State modifies Red-Green framework, now includes new Turquoise Level Some major changes in New Mexico will give businesses that have been closed for nearly a year the chance to finally reopen. The state’s under new restrictions for its red to green levels and there’s now a less restrictive turquoise level. The turquoise level allows essential businesses to fully open as restaurants and close contact businesses will be allowed 75% capacity. Bars and clubs can open at 33% capacity and 150 people are allowed at mass gatherings. For the counties in the green level, movie theaters and indoor concerts can reopen at 25%

[3] Northern mountains receive light snow, New Mexico to see scattered showers Thursday The morning commute is mostly dry, but there have been some light snow showers in the northern mountains and near Raton Pass overnight, which could cause some icy spots on the roads. Temperatures are around and below freezing across the state. A system will move through New Mexico today, and scattered snow showers and rain/mix showers will develop by midday, continuing through the evening. The showers will stay in the northern mountains, west mountains, and central New Mexico.

[4] APS plans to hold in-person graduation ceremonies Albuquerque Public Schools is planning to hold in-person graduation ceremonies in May. The district’s 13 high schools will have ceremonies at their school so the number of people will be limited. Ceremonies of the seven magnet schools will be held at the Berna Facio Professional Development Center.

[5] Albuquerque Animal Welfare rescues entire Texas animal shelter impacted by severe winter storm Some animals that were impacted by last week’s storm in Texas are getting a second chance in Albuquerque. After a shelter in Junction, Texas lost power, two members of Albuquerque Animal Welfare rushed to their rescue, emptying the shelter of 13 dogs and 11 cats. They are now being cared for at the Westside Shelter. Animal Welfare plans to get them up for adoption by this weekend.